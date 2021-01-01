Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca target Sterling

Manchester United's renewal for Mike Phelan is a vote of confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Foot Mercato.

The Norwegian has been under fire after a string of rough results, including a Carabao Cup exit and with a misfiring attack despite Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club legend though looks to have the backing he needs from the bosses at Old Trafford following the news his number two will remain.