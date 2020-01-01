Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis & Lingard to be sacrificed for Sancho's Man Utd move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Man Utd closer to signing Grealish

2020-06-27T22:55:26Z

Manchester United are one step closer to signing Jack Grealish, according to the Express

The Aston Villa star is looking for a house in north-west England, having long been a target for the Reds.

Sancho key in Bellingham's decision to snub Man Utd

2020-06-27T22:45:10Z

The example Jadon Sancho set was crucial in Jude Bellingham's decision to turn down Manchester United, reports the Mirror

Birmingham City prodigy Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund over the Reds with Sancho in mind, believing the Bundesliga club will be more beneficial for his development as a footballer.

'Arsenal transfer gamble could turn things around for Arteta'

2020-06-27T22:35:26Z

Ray Parlour believes it’s time for Arsenal to take some risks in the transfer market in an attempt to get themselves back into contention for the Champions League.

The Gunners sit ninth in the Premier League and are set to miss out on the top four for a fourth successive year, with their continued absence from Europe’s elite club competition taking a heavy toll on the club's finances.

And with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic now adding to Arsenal’s problems, transfer business at the Emirates Stadium this summer is expected to be extremely difficult.

Chelsea move for £45m Rice

2020-06-27T22:25:55Z

West Ham star Declan Rice is the new prime target in Chelsea's ambitious summer spending plans, according to the Sun

Having already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and reportedly close to a deal for Ben Chilwell, the Blues have turned their sights on £45 million ($55.5m)-rated Rice, who Frank Lampard sees as a potential centre-back in his Chelsea line-up.

Alexis & Lingard to be sacrificed for Sancho move

2020-06-27T22:15:51Z

Jones and Smalling also tipped for sale

Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are among four Manchester United players who could make way to finance Jadon Sancho's arrival, claims the Mirror

United need to trim their squad and raise funds in order to meet Borussia Dortmund's valuation of their 20-year-old star. 

Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Andreas Pereira could also be moved on, while Alexis' huge wages mean a summer sale is a priority at Old Trafford.

