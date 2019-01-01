'Dani Alves would be a hit at Liverpool'
Former Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Kleberson says his old international teammate Dani Alves could be a hit at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpoolafter the full-back's departure from Paris Saint-Germain.
Alves left the Ligue 1 champions last month after winning back-to-back titles during his two-year spell in the French capital.
The 36-year-old, who is set to skipper his country when they take on Peru in the Copa America final on Sunday, is yet to reveal what his next move will be in club football.
Porto sign Nakajima
Atletico 'disgusted' at Barca and Griezmann
Atletico Madrid have hit back at Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu with a scathing statement registering the club's "disgust" at how the Catalans and Antoine Griezmann have conducted themselves.
Bartomeu revealed on Friday that talks had been held between Barca and Atletico directors over the possible signing of the France striker.
Griezmann has already informed his current club that he will not be returning for 2019-20, with Barca odds-on to complete a deal this summer.
Duggan to leave Barcelona Femeni
Toni Duggan has left FC Barcelona Femeni following two successful seasons with the club.
Duggan joined the Spanish side in 2017 and went on to play 72 games, scoring 29 goals in the process.
In 2018, she won the Copa de la Reina and the Copa Catalunya Femenina. During her time in Barcelona, she was twice a runner-up in the Primera Division Femenina and also the UEFA Women’s Champions League, last season.
Lille president hints at Liverpool talks over Pepe
Lille president Gerard Lopez has confirmed that talks have taken place with various clubs regarding Nicolas Pepe, reports rmcsport.
The Reds have been linked with the Ivory Coast winger this summer, who scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 for Lille last season.
"I know there have been discussions with the player but not with us as a club, Liverpool has players in his position, and I read that he could go there if players leave.
"We had two offers before the African Cup of Nations, we'll see after that."
Room joins Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew have completed the signing of PSV goalkeeper Eloy Room.
The Curacao 'keeper made 160 appearances in the Eredivisie for PSV, Vitesse and Go Ahead Eagles and has also made 30 international appearances.
He will officially join the club when the MLS transfer window opens on July 9, pending international clearance.
Juventus sign €18m Merih Demiral
Juventus have completed the signing of Sassuolo defender Merih Demiral, who signs a five-year deal in Turin.
The 21-year-old joins the Serie A champions for a fee of €18 million (£16m/$20m) which is payable across four financial years.
Demiral made 14 appearances for Sassuolo last season, scoring two goals.
Mourinho rejects Guangzhou Evergrande offer
Jose Mourinho has rejected the offer of becoming Guangzhou Evergrande manager, reports The Guardian.
The former Manchester United boss was offered a salary 'far greater' than the £15 million-a-year he earned at Old Trafford, but turned the Chinese Super League club down for family reasons.
Mourinho had previously hinted at entering international management, but the Guardian have reported that he now prefers to return to club management with the right team.
Griezmann to Barcelona 'a done deal'
The Atletico Madrid forward is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Camp Nou
Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona is 'a done deal', reports Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport Italia.
The Frenchman's future has been the subject of much debate in recent transfer windows, but it seems as if he could be making the move to Camp Nou this summer after Barca president Josep Bartomeu confirmed a meeting between the Catalan giants and Atletico Madrid took place.
Griezmann to Barcelona is a done deal. The Barça president Josep Bartomeu confirmed the meeting with Atlético Madrid but the two clubs have the total agreement as Griezmann with Barça. ✔️ #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2019
£40m Tielemans to become Leicester's record-signing
Youri Tielemans is set to join Leicester City in a permanent deal that would see him become the club's record-signing for a fee of £40 million ($50m), reports The Telegraph's John Percy.
The Belgian midfielder spent last season on loan with the Foxes and was reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United this summer, but he is now set to finalise his move to the King Power Stadium and undergo a medical this weekend.
As reported on Wednesday, Youri Tielemans is set to become Leicester’s record signing at £40m. Tielemans will have a medical this weekend. #lcfc played a blinder on this one 👏🏻— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 5, 2019
'No way' Neymar comes to Barca
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted defeat in his club's efforts to re-sign Neymar.
Bartomeu says PSG does not want to sell the Brazilian winger, effectively ending Barca's pursuit of their former star.
Fahrmann joins Norwich on loan
Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann has joined Norwich on a season-long loan, the club announced.
The German shot-stopper comes from Schalke, having made 229 appearances for the Bundesliga club.
However, he made just 17 appearances this season with Alexander Nubel pushing him for the No. 1 spot.
Birmingham City offer Berahino trial
Sadio Berahino will be given a chance to rebuild his career with Birmingham City as the club has offered the striker a trial, according to the Sun.
Berahino is expected to end his unsuccessful spell at Stoke City this summer despite having three years left on the contract he signed after his switch from West Brom in 2017.
Any move for Berahino would be a welcome one for the striker, who made one start and one substitute appearance since Nathan Jones took over at Stoke in January.
'Tierney is ready for a more important club'
Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish says that Kieran Tierney is ready to join “a more important club than Celtic”.
Tierney has been linked to the likes of Arsenal and Napoli in recent weeks, and McLeish says he is ready for the jump.
Anderlecht add Nasri
Samir Nasri has signed with Belgian side Anderlecht, the club announced.
The move reunites Nasri with former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany, who will manage the club this season.
Nasri resurfaced with West Ham in January after serving a ban after testing positive for a banned substance.
Solskjaer expecting more business at Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting Manchester United to complete more transfer business before the summer window slams shut, with the Red Devils being linked with the likes of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
Solskjaer has told the club’s official website “I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two.”
Barry snubs West Brom offer amid Barca talk
Louie Barry has turned down the offer of fresh terms at West Brom, claims Sky Sports.
Terms were put to the youngster by the Baggies on his 16th birthday, but he has knocked them back as he continues to spark talk of interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Mourinho in talks over China role
Jose Mourinho is in talks with the owner of Guangzhou Evergrande over a possible move to the Chinese Super League club, reports The Telegraph.
Hui Ka Yan is the richest man in China and is eager to bring the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss to Asia.
Newcastle keeper wanted by Blackburn
Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is a target for Championship side Blackburn, reports Sky Sports.
The former Nottingham Forest shot-stopper has slipped down the pecking order at St James' Park and could soon be on the move.
New boy for the Baggies
Arsenal focus remains on Zaha
Wilfried Zaha remains Arsenal’s priority this summer as they look to bring in a winger to bolster their attack.
The Gunners are exploring other options due to the difficulty they face convincing Crystal Palace to part with their star man, but Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez is not understood to be on the agenda.
Odegaard links up with Sociedad
Kompany keen to land Nasri
Anderlecht are closing in on a deal for Samir Nasri, according to HLN.
The France international, who has previously played alongside Vincent Kompany at Manchester City, is a free agent after seeing a short-term deal at West Ham come to a close.
Tottenham closing on Ceballos capture
Spurs looking to snap up Real midfielder
Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to AS.
Mauricio Pochettino is said to have spoken with the 22-year-old and convinced him that he would be an important part of Spurs' plans in 2019-20.
Stuttgart sign Awoudja from Bayern
‘Sign Sessegnon and keep Trippier’
Tottenham should be looking to keep Kieran Trippier while snapping up Ryan Sessegnon, says Pascal Chimbonda.
It has been suggested that there could be defensive departures in north London this summer.
Here is what a former full-back has had to say on the mooted deals.
Sevilla snap up Reguilon from Real
USMNT international joins Rotherham
Matic set for future talks with Man United
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants to sit down with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to discuss his future, according to ESPN.
The Serbian has been made aware of interest from Inter and AC Milan, with it now his desire to clarify his position at Old Trafford before making a final decision.
Matic racked up 28 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season, scoring once.
Olmo responds to Man United rumours
Dani Olmo claims to know “absolutely nothing” about reports linking him with a move to Manchester United, with the Spain U21 star merely looking for regular game time.
The highly-rated winger is among the emerging talents to have been mooted as a possible target for the Red Devils.
Ali Reghba signs for Leicester
Bohemians forward Ali Reghba has completed a move to Leicester for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old impressed while on trial at the King Power Stadium earlier this year, scoring twice in two Premier League 2 matches.
Getafe interested in loaning Real Madrid's Diaz
Getafe are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan, as Direct TV Sports reports.
The 19-year-old completed a €17m ($19m, £15m) switch to Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester City in January, but after an influx of summer signings, he may find regular playing time hard to come by under Zinedine Zidane next season.
"We're going to ask Real Madrid for Brahim Díaz," Getafe president Angel Torres said at Getafe's 2019/20 kit launch. "I'll speak with [Madrid director general] Jose Angel Sanchez."
Eriksen warned amid Real Madrid switch rumours
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen "won't play in Real Madrid's first team" if he decides to join the club during the transfer window, according to Pascal Chimbonda.
The Denmark international dropped a bombshell in June by expressing his desire to "try something new", after six years of service for Spurs.
Real Madrid has been mooted as his most likely next destination, as boss Zinedine Zidane continues a major summer overhaul at Santiago Bernabeu.
Frenkie de Jong passes Barca medical
Atletico to try and sign Morata permanently
Atletico Madrid are preparing an offer to sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on a permanent deal, according to The Telegraph.
The Spaniard spent the second half of last season on loan at Wanda Metropolitano and has expressed his desire to stay in Madrid.
A £50 million ($63m) fee has been mooted, amid the threat of the Blues recalling Morata from his 18-month loan ahead of schedule.
The story behind Arsenal's fabled £40m+1 Suarez bid
In an exclusive interview with Goal, Arsenal's former transfer fixer Dick Law opens up about the Gunners' failed move for the striker in 2013.
Some six years ago, the north London outfit infamously bid £40m+1 for then Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.
Here is the story behind that saga.
Man City to resume Gundogan talks
Manchester City are ready to re-open contract talks with Ilkay Gundogan, according to ESPN.
As things stand, the Germany international midfielder will see his current terms with the Premier League champions expire in the summer of 2020.
Buffon explains Juventus return
Genoa take Rizzo from Inter
Vidal wanted by Inter
Mourinho comments on coaching future
Jose Mourinho, who has remained out of work since leaving Manchester United, has admitted that a return to Serie A “could be a possibility”.
The Portuguese departed Old Trafford in December 2018 after two-and-a-half years with the Red Devils.
Arsenal table bid for Vazquez
Gunners chase Madrid attacker
Arsenal have tabled a €32 million (£29m/$36m) bid for Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez, according to AS.
The Gunners are said to face competition for the 28-year-old from Inter, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Cocu succeeds Lampard at Derby
Valencia set to sign Maxi Gomez
Valencia are on the verge of signing Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, in a unique player plus cash deal - according to Marca.
The Uruguayan will move to the Mestalla for €16m ($18m, £14m) with Los Ches duo Santi Mina and Jorge Saenz heading the other way.
Mina will return to Celta on a permanent deal, while Saenz completes a two-year loan switch, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
Roma set sights on Juve's Higuain
According to Calcio Mercato, AS Roma are interested in signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.
The Bianconeri are hoping to offload the Argentine during the current window after deciding he does not fit into the club's plans ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Higuain spent last season on loan at both AC Milan and Chelsea, scoring a combined total of 15 goals.
Norwich close in on Fahrmann loan deal
Norwich are on the verge of wrapping up the signing of Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, according to Sky Sports.
The 30-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of a one-year loan deal at Carrow Road.
Fahrmann racked up 17 Bundesliga appearances in total last season as he competed for Schalke's number one jersey alongside Alexander Nubel.
Leicester eye Tarkowski swoop
Leicester are lining up a move for Burnley's James Tarkowski, in case Harry Maguire leaves the club to join Manchester United.
According to Birmingham Mail, the Red Devils have already submitted a £70m ($88m) opening bid for the Foxes ace and the club are already preparing for his potential exit.
Tarkowski has also been linked with a switch to Wolves, after an impressive 2018-19 campaign at Turf Moor.
Arsenal enquire about Kannemann
Arsenal have made contact with Gremio to discuss a possible deal for Walter Kannemann, as Globe Esporte reports via Metro Sport.
The Brazilian outfit value the Argentine centre-back at around £12 million ($15m) and Unai Emery may need to raise extra funds before launching a bid.
Kannemann, 28, has five caps to his name at international level for Argentina.
Club Brugge sell young Aussie
Riley McGree has been sold by the Belgian giants back to A-League side Adelaide United.
The now 20-year-old was purchased by Club Brugge in 2017 but failed to make an appearance for them as he was twice sent out on loan.
Adelaide United haven't hesitated to bring the attacker back to South Australia and have paid an undisclosed fee to seal his return.
McGree spent last season on loan with Melbourne City and scored seven goals across 27 appearances.
Rafinha wants Neymar's Barcelona return
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is keen for Neymar to come back to the Nou Camp, with the Paris Saint-Germain star linked to a shock transfer.
Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after the Brazilian's €222 million($250 million/£199 million) move to PSG shook the footballing landscape while breaking a world record in the process.
His Brazilian compatriot Rafinha is hoping Neymar decides on a switch back to recommence his partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
"I hope Neymar comes back. He is a great player that would be really good for Barcelona," Rafinha said on Thursday, via Spanish media.
"I have never seen anything like the Messi-Ney-Suarez trident, pure magic. And I hope [Antoine] Griezmann comes, too."
Napoli tempt Icardi with mega-offer
Napoli have joined the race to sign Mauro Icardi as they look to tempt the Inter striker with a mega-offer, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The club has offered the forward a salary of €10 million ($11.3 million/ £9 million) in an effort to sign him.
Icardi is expected to depart Inter this summer following a prolonged row with the club in the spring.
De Jong excited to play with 'idol' Messi
Frenkie de Jong is in dreamland after officially joining Barcelona and becoming a team-mate of his idol Lionel Messi.
Barca announced the signing of De Jong from Ajax in January, with the move effective ahead of the 2019-20 season, agreeing to potentially pay the Dutch club a remarkable €86 million (£77m/$97m).
A supremely gifted and technical midfielder, De Jong has impressed at Ajax over the past few years but really rose to prominence last term, when he helped Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals.
What are Woodward's plans to appoint Man Utd's technical director?
While 21-year-olds Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been added to Manchester United’s roster so far, supporters have been keen for momentum to be raised in the market as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stamp his authority on a side which struggled for form and energy at the end of a rollercoaster 2018-19 season.
But what does Ed Woodward plan to do about the vacancy which remains for technical director?
Liverpool seek investigation into Lazio
Liverpool are looking for FIFA to launch an investigation into allegations that Lazio 'tapped up' their former academy player Bobby Adekanye, according to The Sun.
The 20-year-old decided against an extension on Merseyside earlier this month and has now joined the Serie A outfit.
The Reds however feel that the Italian club may have been in contact with Adekanye during the last six months of his deal, in a practice that is forbidden by the sport's governing body.
United to get Bale, Kroos for Pogba
Red Devils to net two players plus lump sum
Manchester United will not only net an extraordinary £70m (€78m/$88m) transfer fee for Paul Pogba from Real Madrid but also Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos in part-exchange, claims the Express.
The Red Devils midfielder and World Cup winner has stoked speculation that his time at Old Trafford is over after something of a muted second spell at the club.
Los Blancos are apparently desperate to bring the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu - and are willing to pony up a significant cash fee plus two major players to get their man.
Rodri hails Man City move
Manchester City signing Rodri has lavished praise on his new club, claiming that they belong on the podium among the world's top football teams - while taking aim at Manchester United.
Rodri, 23, was presented as a City player on Thursday after completing a transfer from Atletico Madrid.
With a fee worth €70 million (£63m/$79m) the midfielder becomes the most expensive signing in City history, and signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Orient reject Spurs bid for Happe
Tottenham have been knocked back in their attempt to sign highly rated centre-back Dan Happe by Leyton Orient, says the Sun.
The defender is also a target of Premier League rivals Leicester City and Norwich City, as well as Leeds United.
The 20-year-old was a member of the Orient squad that claimed promotion back to League 2 from the National League last season.
Milan eye up Bennacer
Milan are close to signing Algeria international Ismael Bennacer from Serie A rivals Empoli, per Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old Frenchman had previously been on the radar of Fiorentina but now looks set to make the move to San Siro.
Bennacer would be the latest signing made by Milan this transfer window, following the arrivals of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez.