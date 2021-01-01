Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs have no intention of selling Kane

Van Aanholt agrees Galatasaray move
Patrick van Aanholt has agreed to join Galatasaray, says ESPN.
The left-back can move for free this season and has decided on a move to Turkey.
Couto to leave Man City for Celtic?
Celtic are considering a bid for Manchester City youngster Jan Couto.
The Scottish side hope to land the Brazilian on loan for the season, but there is also interest from Portugal, says Sky Sports.
Man Utd appoint McShane U23s player-coach
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Paul McShane as player coach for the Under-23s.
The centre-back came through the club’s academy and was playing for Rochdale last season. He has been brought in for his experience and it is understood he will play for Neil Wood’s side but not every week.
The defender is 35 years old but rules dictate teams can play three overage players in each game, should they wish.
Pochettino signs PSG extension
Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentine coach is now tied to the club until 2023.
Chelsea sign Lauren James back from Man Utd
Back where it all began! 👏#WelcomeHomeLauren pic.twitter.com/FH6w1PolYV— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 23, 2021
Vidal wants Europe stay despite Boca Juniors and Flamengo interest
Arturo Vidal appears to be on his way out of Inter this summer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport say there have been no official offers for him, but Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Club America have all shown interest.
But the 34-year-old midfielder would rather stay in Europe for one more spell before returning to Colo Colo to finish his career.
AC Milan want €13m for Hauge
Eintracht Frankfurt have been told they will have to up their offer for Jens Petter Hauge to €13 million (£11m/$15m), says Calciomercato.
The German side are the top candidates to sign the 21-year-old winger but their €8m (£7m/$9m) offer has been turned down by the Rossoneri.
Venezia target Niang and Caldara
Newly-promoted Serie A side Venezia are looking to sign M'Baye Niang ahead of the new season.
Sky Sport in Italy reports the club sees Niang as an ideal candidate to strengthen their attack and are in talks to sign him from Rennes.
Meanwhile, AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara is also a top priority and they have already approached the San Siro side to discuss a deal.
Meite joins Benfica from Torino
Benfica have completed the signing of Soualiho Meite from Torino.
The midfielder has signed a contract that runs until 2026.
Pjanic wants Juventus return
Miralem Pjanic is determined to get his next move confirmed in the next week.
Sport reports the midfielder is eager to leave Barcelona after just one year at the club, having been told by Ronald Koeman that he will not be part of the squad for next season.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina star has his heart set on a return to Juventus and his agent has reached out to the Serie A side to open talks.
Pjanic is eager to get everything worked out by the time Barca's preseason training camp begins on July 28.
Atletico eye Maxi Gomez as Griezmann alternative
Atletico Madrid could make a move for Valencia forward Maxi Gomez, says AS.
The Spanish champions have made Antoine Griezmann their top priority, but are looking at other options and see the 24-year-old Uruguayan as a good choice.
Man City will not spend £160m on Kane (MEN)
Blues refute reports of big-money bid
The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester City will not be spending £160 million ($220m) on Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
A record-setting bid for the England captain has been mooted, but the Blues have shot down claims that they are ready to break the bank for a proven Premier League goalscorer.
Arsenal mull over £10m bid for Kamara (GiveMeSport)
Gunners keen on Rangers star
Arsenal are, according to GiveMeSport, mulling over a £10 million ($14m) bid for Rangers star Glen Kamara.
With the Gunners struggling to get a deal done for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, alternative targets are now being identified.
Juve make Jesus their top target
Juventus have made Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus their top target for the summer transfer window, claims Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri are looking to tie up a number of other deals, including one for Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, but a Brazilian forward is the addition they crave most.
Villa see £30m Bailey bid knocked back
Aston Villa have seen a £30 million ($41m) bid for Leon Bailey knocked back by Bayer Leverkusen, claims Football Insider.
Dean Smith wants to add another creative winger to his ranks this summer, but will need to dig a little deeper for a Jamaica international.
Liverpool to discuss new Salah contract
Liverpool are planning to discuss a new contract with Mohamed Salah, claims the Liverpool Echo.
The Egyptian forward is currently tied to terms at Anfield through to the summer of 2023.
Chelsea readying £130m bid for Haaland (Football Insider)
Blues to spend big on Dortmund star
Chelsea are, according to Football Insider, readying a £130 million ($179m) bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Roman Abramovich is prepared to sanction a big-money raid for the prolific Norwegian as Thomas Tuchel calls for greater firepower in his squad.
Koln want Dortmund striker Tigges on loan
Koln are keen to sign back-up Dortmund striker Stefan Tigges on a season-long loan, according to Kicker.
The 22-year-old is behind Erling Haaland and Youssoufa Moukoko in the attacking pecking order and Dortmund are keen for him to get first-team action.
However they do not want to let Tigges go permanently, having recently signed him to a new contract until 2024.
Austria star Kalajdzic open to transfer
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic says he would be open to a move this summer "if something impressive" came up, having impressed for Austria at Euro 2020.
The towering striker scored aganst Italy in their round of 16 clash as Austria reached the knock-outs stages and pushed the eventual champions all the way into extra time.
Kalajdzic, who has been linked with AC Milan, Roma and Tottenham, told Kicker: "I don't think about it. I'm here, having fun with friends and preparing for the season. If something impressed me, I would do it, but that would have to come first."
Brentford sign Peart-Harris from Chelsea
Welcome @PeartHarris#BrentfordFC #PeartHarrisAnnounced pic.twitter.com/MljWerSsC8— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 23, 2021
Man Utd confirm Sancho signing
This is his home.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
This is where he belongs.
Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V
Lyon and Rennes 'interested in Plea'
Rennes and Olympique Lyon are interested in signing Gladbach striker Alassane Plea, according to L'Equipe.
The 28-year-old Frenchman has a contract until 2023, but has long been linked with a move, with several Premier League clubs also linked.
Everton move for Iceland wonderkid delayed due to Brexit
Everton attempts to sign Iceland international goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir have been delayed due to Brexit rules, sources have told Goal.
The 17-year-old was set to join the club this month when she turned 18, the Toffees having beaten a number of clubs to her signature, including Women’s Super League rivals West Ham.
However, while playing for KIF Orebro in Sweden, Runarsdottir has not accumulated all of the points needed to navigate the new rules regarding transfers to England post-Brexit.
The goalkeeper is still expected to sign terms with Everton on her birthday, which she celebrates on July 26, but the move will be delayed, with a January transfer a possibility instead
Spurs have no intention of selling Kane (Football.london)
Tottenham are reportedly standing firm despite their talisman wanting away
Tottenham have reiterated they do not intend to sell Harry Kane this summer, according to football.london.
Reports had suggested Spurs would allow Kane to join Manchester City in a bumper £160 million move, after he told the club he wanted to leave this summer.
However Spurs still remain keen to hold onto their star striker, who scored 33 goals for the club last season.
Lyon confirm Morroni
Perle Morroni has joined @OLfeminin on a three-year contract! 🟥🟦pic.twitter.com/kdQicWcw6H— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) July 23, 2021
Genoa 'want Pedro from Roma'
Genoa are reportedly keen to sign Pedro from Serie A rivals Roma, after the forward was left out of the pre-season training camp by new manager Jose Mourinho.
Gazzetta dello Sport say Genoa would be keen to take the former Barcelona and Chelsea forward on loan, as he still has two years left on his contract in Rome.
Blundell joins Man Utd Women from Chelsea
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Hannah Blundell from WSL rivals Chelsea.
The 27-year-old, who has three England caps, has signed a two-year deal.
She told the club website: “I’m really excited to be joining this great club and I’m looking forward to being part of the journey with this team.
"I believe Manchester United can be successful and win trophies, and I will do everything I can to help bring success to the club. I’m just happy to finally be a United player and I can wait to meet all the staff, players, and especially the fans!”
Barcelona admit 'there's a market for Griezmann'
Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits "there's a market" for Antoine Griezmann this summer, with the World Cup-winning forward being linked with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.
Laporta told reporters at the official unveiling of summer signing Memphis Depay: "It's a special market and you have to use your imagination, perhaps thinking in swap deals, but we value Antoine a lot. The club made a big investment in him and we are happy with him.
"It's not easy for a club to come in with an offer for a player at his level. But the transfer window is just getting started and there's a market for Griezmann."
Tottenham star Son signs new contract
Son Heung-min has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club have announced.
The South Korea international has signed a new four-year deal, until the summer of 2025.
Son told the Spurs club website: “It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.
“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon."
Werner open to leaving Chelsea (90min)
German star would consider Blues exit
Timo Werner is, according to 90min, open to the idea of leaving Chelsea after just one season at Stamford Bridge.
The Germany international struggled to find a spark in 2020-21, as questions were asked of his finishing, and it could be that another new challenge is sought in the current window.
Spurs make Vlahovic their top striker target
Tottenham are ready to make Dusan Vlahovic their top target if Harry Kane moves on this summer.
Firenze Viola claims that the Premier League heavyweights will raid Fiorentina for a Serbia international once they find themselves in need of a new striker.
Arsenal told to pay £32m for Ramsdale
The Telegraph reports that Arsenal will have to pay £32 million ($44m) if they want to prise Aaron Ramsdale away from Sheffield United.
The Gunners are in the market for another goalkeeper, but an England hopeful on the Blades' books will not come cheap.
Grealish agrees personal terms with Man City (Football Insider)
Blues closing in on Villa star
Manchester City have, according to Football Insider, agreed personal terms with Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.
The Premier League champions are ready to spend big this summer, with a highly-rated England international among their top targets.
Juventus set to hold extension talks with Dybala's agent
Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus officials for fresh contract extension talks, Goal can confirm.
Dybala has spent the last six years on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Palermo for €32 million (£27m/$38m) back in 2015.
The Argentine has emerged as one of the top forwards of his generation at the Allianz Stadium, but has now reached the final year of his current contract and has a big decision to make regarding his future.
Spurs give Kane green light for £160m Man City move (The Sun)
Levy ready to sanction captain's departure
Tottenham have given the green light for Harry Kane to complete a £160 million ($220m) move to Manchester City - according to The Sun.
Kane has verbally agreed to a £400,000 per-week contract at Etihad Stadium, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ready to sanction his departure after performing a U-turn on his future.
Levy was originally only willing to sell Kane to a foreign club, but has now agreed to let him join City ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Roma's Bouah in line for Reggina switch
Roma defender Devid Eugene Bouah is in line for a move to Reggina - according to Calcio Mercato.
The two clubs are in advanced negotiations over a permanent deal, with a final announcement set to be made in the coming days.
Bouah took in a loan spell at Cosenza last season, and will now be returning to Serie B with Reggina after three years on Roma's books.
Liverpool set to win race for Newcastle wonderkid Clarke
Liverpool are set to win the race for Newcastle wonderkid Clarke Bobby Clarke - according to The Daily Mail.
Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 16-year-old, but he is leaning towards a move to Anfield due to the opportunities on offer in their current youth set-up.
Clarke made his Newcastle U18s debut at the age of 14 in 2019, and has also represented England at U16 level.
USMNT star Mueller agrees Hibs move
USA international Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract to join Hibs in January 🟢⚪️— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 22, 2021
Looking forward to welcoming you to Easter Road, @CMueller1662! 😁
Portland Timbers working on Moreno deal
The Portland Timbers are working on a deal for América de Cali winger Santiago Moreno - according to The Athletic.
America head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has confirmed that the 21-year-old has been training on his own ahead of the proposed move.
Moreno has appeared in over 40 first-team games for America to date, scoring 11 goals.
Wijnaldum: I would love to have Pogba at PSG
Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he "would love" to see Paul Pogba join Paris Saint-Germain while describing the Manchester United star as "one of the best midfielders in the world".
Speculation over Pogba's future is raging now that he is into the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils reportedly yet to make a breakthrough in talks over an extension.
PSG are among a number of top clubs being credited with an interest in the Frenchman, and Wijnaldum has now welcomed the prospect of his arrival at Parc des Princes.
Spurs reach agreement to sign Atalanta's Romero
Tottenham have an agreement on personal terms with Argentinian centre back Cristian Romero until June 2026. It’s not true that the player is refusing Spurs. ⚪️🇦🇷 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2021
Tottenham and Atalanta are now negotiating on the fee - still no agreement reached, talks on.
Dortmund closing in on Malen
Borussia Dortmund are at final stages to sign Donyell Malen on a permanent deal from PSV. Last details to be fixed between clubs. 🟡⚫️ #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2021
Personal terms agreed until June 2026 with his agent Mino Raiola. Possible medicals in the next days as @RikElfrink reported. https://t.co/0ZynpoJs0i
Alaves bring in Lejeune from Newcastle on permanent deal
✅ Florian Lejeune regresa al Deportivo Alavés 🤝— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) July 22, 2021
ℹ️ El jugador francés firma por tres temporadas y refuerza la zaga albiazul.
Ongi etorri, @lejeune_florian❗ #GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/SFnuYzAbuu
Milan pushing for Ziyech loan (Calcio Mercato)
Chelsea star touted for San Siro switch
Milan are pushing to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are eager to bring the 28-year-old to San Siro for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign with the option to buy him outright next summer.
Ziyech wants to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea before he makes a final decision on his future.
Villarreal sell Mori to Al Nassr
#Villarreal and @AlNassrFC_EN have reached an agreement for the transfer of @funesmoriofi25 to the Saudi Arabian side.— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) July 22, 2021
Good luck in the future, Funes!