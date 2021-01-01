Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandinho could leave Man City with Aguero

Rossiter given Fleetwood extension
#ftfc are delighted to announce Jordan Rossiter has signed a contract extension with the club 🤝— Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) March 29, 2021
The midfielder has now signed a new deal, which will see him contracted until the summer of 2023.#OnwardTogether
Koulibaly exit likely
Napoli are now expected to lose top centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the coming transfer window, claims Gazzetto dello Sport.
If he leaves, Marcos Senesi of Feyenoord would be lined up as a replacement.
Gayle signs contract extension
Newcastle have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Dwight Gayle, writes The Athletic.
Gayle, 30, has been in and out of the lineup this year but carries a long track record of success in England.
Man Utd face £534.8m debt burden
Manchester United enter the summer with £534.8m (€626m/$736m) football net debt, reports the Manchester Evening News, with ownership borrowing around £500m since 2005 and paying out £837m in interest.
While it remains unclear how the debt will impact spending in future windows - future TV deals could help alleviate some of the financial crunch - it's something to keep in mind as the Red Devils are linked to some of Europe's most expensive players.
Madrid to bid for Lukaku
Real Madrid will try to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan if they miss out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, writes Mundo Deportivo.
Lukaku has underlined his quality with a 19-goal, eight-assist season in Serie A.
Fernandinho could leave Man City with Aguero (The Athletic)
Pep Guardiola is at risk of losing another emotional leader in the dressing room
With contract talks stalling, Fernandinho could leave Manchester City this summer in another blow to the club's leadership, according to The Athletic.
Some players in the dressing room believe it's a foregone conclusion the Brazilian will leave, says the report, and the midfielder has several offers from other sides lined up if he chooses to bid farewell.