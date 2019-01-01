Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico make Icardi inquiry

and Paris St-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement on the value of Neymar, according to BBC Sport.

Having sold the Brazilian to PSG for €222 million in 2017, Barcelona have agreed to offer the champions €200m plus Jean-Clair Todibo, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan.

BBC reporter Guillem Balague however stresses the deal is not done with none of the three players being offered to PSG yet agreeing to a move.

Barcelona remain determined to bring Neymar back to Barcelona and refuse to give up hope of striking a deal before the transfer window closes.