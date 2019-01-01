Madrid not interested in Rabiot
Real Madrid are not interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Marca.
Reports in France claimed Zinedine Zidane's side had reached a verbal agreement with Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
But despite planning a major summer overhaul, it is understood that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will not be targeting the PSG outcast.
Maguire warned against Man Utd move
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has been told to earn more experience before making a move to Manchester United.
Former Foxes centre-back Robert Huth believes the England international could "live or die" if he moved to Old Trafford at this stage of his career.
Bailly emerges as shock Real Madrid target
Zidane a fan of Ivory Coast international
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has emerged as a shock transfer target for Real Madrid, according to The Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to selling the Ivory Coast international this summer, and Madrid have placed him on their shortlist of defensive targets.
Zinedine Zidane will now assess his suitability for the Blancos, but is understood to be a fan from his time at Villarreal.
Wan-Bissaka warned against Manchester mistake
Aaron Win-Bissaka has been advised to use Crystal Palace team-mate Wilfried Zaha as a warning, with John Salako urging the youngster against a move to Manchester at either United or City.
The 21-year-old full-back is generating plenty of interest heading into the summer transfer window.
Here is what a former Eagles star has said to say on the speculation and how much the youngster could be worth.
West Ham target €20m Tokoz
Fulham to send Schurrle back
Having lost their Premier League status, Fulham will be sending Andre Schurrle back to Borussia Dortmund.
The World Cup winner joined the Cottagers last summer on a two-year loan, but The Sun reports that agreement will be cut short.
Gotze hints at Klopp reunion
Mario Gotze is “always looking for new challenges” and has hinted that a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp could be made at Liverpool.
The World Cup winner has told Bild: "He [Klopp] knew that I wanted to leave Bayern. Of course, we talked. He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges."
Filipe Luis keeping options open
Filipe Luis is hoping to land a contract extension at Aletico Madrid, but is not closing the door on a return to Brazil at Flamengo.
He has told Globo Esporte: "I have a contract with Atletico until June and my priority is to renew here, but I do not rule anything out. I do not have a Flamengo offer. But, of course, I'm open to listening."
Wolves club-record £30m Jimenez capture
Mexico international staying at Molineux
Wolves have completed a club-record £30 million ($40m) deal to sign Raul Jimenez on a permanent basis from Benfica.
The Mexico international has penned a four-year contract at Molineux through to 2023.
Kane in, Bale out at Real Madrid?
Harry Kane “would succeed” at Real Madrid, says Steve McManaman, but a deal with Tottenham is highly unlikely and Gareth Bale will not be heading in the opposite direction.
Several big-money deals are being mooted ahead of the summer transfer window, both in and out of the Santiago Bernabeu.
Here is what a former Blancos star has had to say on the speculation.
Baggies to keep youngster from Barca
West Brom are determined to keep in-demand youngster Louie Barry out of the clutches of Barcelona, reports the Express & Star.
The 15-year-old wonderkid is attracting interest from across Europe, but the Baggies intend on ensuring that he remains at The Hawthorns.
Tottenham target Sessegnon
Tottenham are ready to rekindle their interest in Ryan Sessegnon following Fulham's relegation out of the Premier League, reports The Mirror.
Spurs have long been linked with the England U21 international and hope to lure him away from a London rival with the promise of more top-flight football.
New Juve deal for Mandzukic
✍️OFFICIAL⎮@MarioMandzukic9 is here until 2021! ⚪️⚫️🌪— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 4, 2019
➡️https://t.co/gL1i0zkA0l pic.twitter.com/21Xgtz4lvD
Umtiti wants Barcelona stay
Samuel Umtiti wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, claims Marca, with his future being called into question.
Manchester United are among those to have been linked with the World Cup winner, but he has no desire to leave even with Camp Nou giants said to be chasing Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt.
Lyon can't afford Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, but club president Jean-Michel Aulas has ruled out that possibility, stating: “The Special One is not compatible with our economic reality.”
'Griezmann would end up on Barca's bench'
Veteran coach Radomir Antic has said that Barcelona would be a bad move for Antoine Griezmann as he would only end up on the bench at Camp Nou.
Speaking exclusively to Goal, the 70-year-old former Atleti, Barca and Real coach compared the Frenchman to Coutinho, who has struggled to find his place in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI.
Wolves set to announce permanent Jimenez signing
⏰ 12.30pm https://t.co/Oy6QcQU5gu— Wolves (@Wolves) April 4, 2019
Fraser welcomes Arsenal speculation
Ryan Fraser has left the door open for a switch to Arsenal, with the Bournemouth midfielder conceding it is “very nice” to be attracting such interest.
The 25-year-old is reluctant to speculate on what his future might
Eriksen to stay at Spurs?
'Varane wants to remain at Real Madrid'
Raphael Varane “wants to remain” at Real Madrid, according to Blancos director Emilio Butragueno, with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus warned off summer moves for the defender.
The Red Devils and Bianconeri are in the hunt for suitable long-term additions at centre-half, but they may have turn their attention away from a French World Cup winner.
Sanches in fresh Bayern exit hint
Renato Sanches has once again hinted that his days at Bayern Munich may be numbered, with the Portuguese “not happy” with a lack of playing time.
He has said: "It is not my decision. I'm waiting for my opportunity and keep working. Of course, I want to play more."
Leicester & West Ham want Colchester starlet
Leicester and West Ham are plotting moves for highly-rated Colchester midfielder Noah Chilvers, claims The Sun.
The exciting 18-year-old is attracting plenty of interest heading towards the summer, with the Foxes and Hammers hoping to be at the front of the queue.
Man Utd to take De Gea risk
Manchester United are willing to risk losing David de Gea rather than sanction a sale this summer, reports The Sun.
The Spanish goalkeeper is yet to commit to an extension to a contract due to expire in 2020, but the Red Devils will continue with talks and remain confident of reaching an agreement.
Navas: I'll leave Madrid if Zidane tells me to
Keylor Navas says his future is with Madrid unless he is told to leave by club manager Zinedine Zidane.
The Real Madrid boss says he'll clear up his goalkeeper situation this summer, with Navas having earned the start in goal for Wednesday's loss to Valencia.
"If the coach tells me to go, that's what I'm going to do,: he told reporters after the loss. "But I have a contract and my present is at Real Madrid."
D.C. United's Acosta still drawing interest from Europe
A failed move to PSG has not killed off the chances of Luciano Acosta making the jump to Europe this summer.
The Athletic reports that clubs in the Premier League and Ligue 1 have registered their interest in the attacker, with a Saudi club and Fenerbahce both wanting the Argentine.
Galaxy trade for international roster spot
The LA Galaxy have made a trade for an international roster spot.
The #LAGalaxy have acquired an international roster slot from NYCFC. https://t.co/sIe03LcxEz— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 3, 2019
In a move that could be a hint at bringing in another player from abroad, the Galaxy sent $175,000 in allocation money to New York City FC in order to have the extra place for an international player on their roster.
Valencia considering MLS offer
Antonio Valencia is weighing up a two-year deal from an unnamed MLS club, according to his father.
Speaking to Educador ratio station Area Deportiva, Valencia's father said: "Antonio Valencia has an offer from an MLS team to sign for two seasons."
The 33-year-old has made just five appearances so far this season and is out of contract in the summer.
More Bundesliga interest in England's young talent
Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Mason Mounth are attracting interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Mount is on loan at Derby while Abraham is playing his football at Aston Villa, but they soon could be on their way to the German top flight.
That's according to The Daily Mail, who also report Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Swansea defender Ben Cabango.
Hammers to sell Reid this summer
West Ham are ready to sell Winston Reid this summer and replace him with a new defender.
That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Hammers are looking to sell the 30-year-old despite his recent return to training from injury.
He hasn't featured for over a year after suffering a knee injury back in March 2018.
Walcott faces uncertain Everton future
Theo Walcott's Everton future remains in the balance with the club potential looking to sell him this summer.
That's according to The Daily Mail, who report the Goodison Park club are keen to sign young players in the coming transfer window.
Walcott has only bagged four goals this season and despite only joining in January 2018, the forward looks like he may be forced to leave already.
Jimenez to join Wolves permanently
Wolves are set to confirm the permanent signing of Raul Jimenez for £30 million (€35.1m).
According to The Guardian, the Premier League club have agreed the signing with Benfica that will turn his season-long loan into a permanent move.
The striker has bagged 12 goals in the Premier League already this season.
Rangers to replace Morelos with Buksa
Rangers are looking to replace Alfredo Morelos with Adam Buksa this summer.
The Scotsman are reporting Morelos bad behaviour and repeated red cards have finally become too much for Rangers, and they now see Buksa as a potential replacement.
The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 17 games for Pogon Szczecin while also representing Poland at youth level.
Rodri on Man City's radar
Manchester City are looking into the possibility of signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer.
The Daily Mail are reporting the reigning Premier League champions are looking bolster their midfield for the next campaign and see the midfielder as ideal replacement for the ageing Fernandinho.
However, it's reported Atletico are unlikely to let the 22-year-old leave for any less that the buy-out clause in his contract of £59.8 million (€70m).
Solskjaer to let go of six stars
The Red Devils are planning a huge squad revamp
Manchester United are planning to offload six players this summer in a bid to build a title-winning team, according to The Daily Mail.
Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are the frontrunners to leave, while a departure for Eric Bailly is also being discussed.
Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are also likely to be shown the exit door this summer with their contracts set to expire at the Manchester club.