Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fabregas set for Monaco move

Fabregas set for Monaco move
The midfielder will join his former team-mate Thierry Henry at the principality side
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will complete a move to Monaco next week, reports L'Equipe.
Fabregas is entering the final six months of his Chelsea deal and is prepared to move on with playing time hard to come by this season under Maurizio Sarri.
The 31-year-old will link up with Monaco manager Thierry Henry, who was Fabregas' team-mate when the pair were at Arsenal between 2003 and 2007.
Sarri: Batshuayi and Abraham won't come back in January
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has said on-loan pair Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham won't return to the club in January.
With Olivier Giroud injured there has been speculation that the one or both players, at Valencia and Aston Villa respectively, could be recalled to help their parent club.
But Sarri appears to have poured cold water on that notion.
Emery: Ramsey won't leave in January
Arsenal manager Unai Emery does not expect Aaron Ramsey to leave the club in January.
Ramsey's contract will expire at season's end, and he is set to depart Arsenal with no new deal forthcoming.
West Ham eye McCarthy loan move
West Ham are considering a January loan move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, reports the Daily Mail.
The 28-year-old has returned to fitness after a double fracture of his right leg but has not featured for the Toffees at all this season.
Fulham and West Brom are also eyeing a move for the Irish midfielder.
Pochettino not concerned by Eriksen's contract status
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he is not concerned about Christian Eriksen's contract situation with Spurs.
The Denmark international is in the midst of another stellar campaign, but there has been little movement on a new contract with Eriksen's current deal set to expire at the end of next season.
