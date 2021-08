Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi wants PSG move with two-year contract ready

Nerazzurri demand cash-only deal for Belgian striker

Chelsea are edging closer to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, The Daily Mail claims.

The Blues have stepped up talks with Inter and are preparing to pay £95 million ($132m) to land him.

Chelsea offered to include Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso as part of the deal, says Calciomercato but Inter have said they want a cash-only deal.