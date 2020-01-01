Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar gives thumbs up to Barcelona return

Sergio Ramos hopes to create an exception to 's strict over-30s contract policy, according to Marca.

The club as a rule refuse to extend the deal of any veteran for more than 12 months at a time, causing Pepe for one to walk out.

But Ramos, who turns 34 at the end of March, is hopeful his sterling record will cause Madrid to break their policy, although he could yet still agree to extend just one year to June 2022.