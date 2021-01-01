Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Reds want to tie striker down long-term

Liverpool will likely concede in their stalemate with Mohamed Salah over the forward's contract demands as they intend to have hm tied down before the January window, per Football Insider.

The Egypt international - arguably the form player in world football right now - is currently contracted through the summer of 2023.

While Salah has not indicated a desire to leave Anfield, his contract demands have left both parties at loggerheads - but now the club look set to fold in order to keep him on Merseyside.