Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & PSG battle over Chelsea flop Bakayoko

Fatih Terim signs Galatasaray extension
Galatasaray have tied Fatih Terim down to a new long-term contract.
The technical director has agreed to stay on for another two seasons with the Turkish giants but there are options to extend for the next three seasons, meaning he could be there until 2024.
Terim will earn around €2.8 million per season in his new deal.
Watford interested in Nice winger
Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin has caught the eye of Watford, with Premier League side looking for a deal, according to Sky Sports.
However, Saint-Maximin would cost the Hornets around £25 million ($31m), which would be a club record fee
The 22-year-old Saint-Maximin has been capped at the the U16, U17, U20 and U21 levels by France and is coming off a season where he scored six goals and added three assists for Nice.
Ancelotti talks up 'true quality' of James and Icardi
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken in glowing terms of the "true quality" of reported transfer targets James Rodriguez and Mauro Icardi.
Colombia star James' future is uncertain after his loan deal with Bayern ended and the option to make that move permanent was not taken up.
Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Ancelotti would be keen to reunite with James, with whom he worked at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and the coach had positive things to say about the attacker on Monday.
Man City near deal for West Brom teen
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign highly regarded West Brom teen Morgan Rogers, reports the Daily Mail.
The clubs are in advanced talks over compensation for the 16-year-old attacking midfielder as City look to beat their Premier League rivals to the punch.
Rogers, who turned a West Brom contract offer this summer, has drawn comparisons to Tottenham star Dele Alli.
Man Utd struggling to find buyer for Rojo
Marcos Rojo's price tag is making it hard for Manchester United to find a buyer for the Argentine, reports the Daily Record.
The Red Devils have slapped a £25 million ($31m) valuation on Rojo and the defender himself has an £8m salary.
That has limited his market considerably and while there is some interest from teams in the Chinese Super League, Rojo wishes to remain in Europe.
Liverpool set to sign PL's youngest ever player Elliott
Liverpool are set to complete the signing of teenage forward Harvey Elliott from Fulham, as the Reds will beat a host of clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, to the signing of the talented 16-year-old.
A number of European clubs were keen to sign the versatile England Under-17 international, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain understood to have made enquiries.
Elliott, though, grew up as a Liverpool supporter and sources have told Goal he has been desperate to make the move to Merseyside.
Norwich confirm new Buendia contract
Emi Buendia has signed a new five-year contract with Norwich City, the Premier League club announced.
Buendia made the move to the Canaries from Getafe last summer and scored eight goals, helping the club win the Championship and win promotion back to the top flight.
.@Em10Buendia has signed a new five-year deal at #ncfc! 🙌— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 8, 2019
Villa complete £26.5m Mings deal
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth in a reported £26.5 million ($33m) deal.
The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa, helping them seal promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.
“We’re really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis," Villa boss Dean Smith said. "I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League."
Juve still short €10m of Ajax's De Ligt asking price
Juventus are confident of securing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this week after agreeing a deal with the defender.
The Serie A champions have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old centre-back over a five-year contract that will see him earn €12 million (£11m/$13m) per season - €8m in basic salary with €4m in bonuses.
Juventus have offered Ajax €65m (£58m/$73m) for De Ligt - €55m (£49m/$62m) up front with €10m (£9m/$11m) in bonuses, but the total falls around €10m short of the Dutch champions' asking price.
Maguire ready to join Man Utd rebuild
The England international is flattered by the thought of spearheading a new United defence
Harry Maguire is “flattered” by Manchester United’s interest and is keen to be a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford rebuild, Goal has learned from sources close to the negotiations to transfer the England international.
Reports have suggested that United have offered around £70 million ($88m) for the boyhood United fan, but the Foxes board are hoping to attract an offer in excess of £80m ($100m) in order to allow Maguire to depart.
But Maguire is now welcoming the chance to join the club and is said to be flattered by the thought of spearheading Solskjaer's defensive ranks.
Man Utd & PSG battle over Chelsea flop Bakayoko
Arsenal are also in the mix for the midfielder following his loan at Milan last season
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs set to battle for Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to RMC Sport.
New PSG sporting director Leonardo has already made contact with Bakayoko's entourage over a deal with the Red Devils also very interested in a deal.
Arsenal are also in the mix for the 24-year-old, who's future is set to be decided next week after meeting with new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at the club's pre-season camp in Ireland.
Bayern chief Rummenigge hopeful on Sane deal
Bayern Munich are taking a patient approach in the transfer market, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is hopeful the club can still arrange a deal to sign Manchester City's Leroy Sane.
The Bundesliga champions have already brought in Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, the latter in a club-record €80 million (£72m/$90m) deal.
Further recruitments are required, particularly with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben having departed, and Bayern have so far been frustrated in their pursuit of the likes of Sane, though Rummenigge remains willing to wait.
Everton set to make Malcom move
Everton are expected to step up their interest in Barcelona winger Malcom, according to RMC.
They claim the Merseyside club are preparing an offer in excess of €35 million (£31m/$39m) for the Brazilian.
Malcom moved to Spain last summer from Bordeaux but made only six starts in La Liga.
Tielemans completes permanent move to Leicester
Youri Tielemans has completed a permanent move to Leicester City and signed a four-year deal with the Foxes, the club have announced.
Tielemans returns to the King Power Stadium after impressing on a half-season loan from Monaco for Brendan Rodgers' side.
Leicester did not reveal the fee for the 22-year-old midfielder, but it has been reported as £40 million ($50m).
Tadic agrees new contract with Ajax
Dusan Tadic has agreed on a new contract with Ajax which will extend his stay at the club through at least 2026, the Eredivisie side announced.
The 30-year-old Tadic extended his playing contract one season, through June 2023, however has also reached an agreement to continue on working as a coach through 2026.
The exact nature of that coaching role has yet to be determined.
MOOOOOOOOOD! 😍🍾#ExtendingTadic— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 8, 2019
Tielemans agrees contract with Leicester
Youri Tielemans is set to seal a permanent move to Leicester City after agreeing on personal terms with the Foxes, reports Sky Sports.
Leicester and Monaco have a broad agreement on a £40 million ($50m) transfer and Tielemans underwent a medical last weekend.
Tielemans is expected to sign the deal sometime on Monday, then fly to join up with the Foxes at their pre-season training camp in France.
Premier League trio chase Malaga winger
Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Norwich City are showing interest in Malaga winger Javier Ontiveros, according to ESPN.
The 21 year old's progress has been monitored by La Liga clubs but the player is reportedly keen to move to the Premier League.
The former Spain Under 19 international helped Malaga reach the Segunda Liga play-offs last season.
Alex Sandro considered untouchable by Juventus
Alex Sandro is set for a long Juventus after signing a new contract last season with the club unwilling to sell him, according to Calciomercato.com.
The defender was seen as likely to leave last summer with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in his services.
But he is settled now with a new deal and Juve are unwilling to sell with Joao Cancelo possibly on his way out to Manchester City this summer.
Arsenal ready to offload Elneny
Arsenal are ready to cut their losses on Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny according to reports.
French side Bordeaux are reported by The Sun to have made an approach and the Gunners are not expected to stand in his way.
Elneny, who cost £7 million when he moved from Basel in January 2016, struggled for game time last season following the arrivals of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.
Joselu move to Spain held up
Newcastle striker Joselu's proposed move to La Liga side Alavés has reportedly been held up due to legal issues.
The former Celta Vigo forward has been in talks over the deal for several weeks after starting just five games for Rafa Benitez last season.
He is still expected to join up with Alavés in time for the start of pre-season training reports the Newcastle Chronicle.
Pieters completes Burnley switch
Burnley have completed a deal with Stoke City for 30 year old Dutch international Erik Pieters.
The defender was out of favour with the Championship side having ended last season on loan in France with Amiens.
BREAKING: Pieters Pens Clarets Deal https://t.co/Nd0sThGAPV— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 8, 2019
Man Utd chase at least three signings
Manchestester Unted want to add at least another three recruits to their squad in time for the new season, according to The Sun.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and his players have touched down in Australia for their pre-season tour but work behind the scenes to re-structure the squad continues.
A central midfielder and a defender are believed to be high on his list of priorites although Solksjaer is thought to be looking at attacking options too with speculation continuing around the future of Romelu Lukaku who is a target for Inter Milan.
Gremio's Everton says yes to Milan switch
Gremio striker Everton Soares has said yes to a potential summer transfer to AC Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.
However, the 23-year-old is currently valued at around €40 million ($45m, £36m) and the Rossoneri have not yet been able to reach an agreement with the Brazilian club.
Everton starred for Brazil at this summer's Copa America, scoring in a 3-1 final victory over Peru on Sunday.
O'Hara joins Burton Albion on loan from Man Utd
Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara has joined Burton Albion on loan until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Macclesfield Town, helping Sol Campbell's side avoid relegation from the Football League.
Good luck, @KieranOHara_! #MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2019
Neres dismisses Man Utd links
David Neres has committed his future to Ajax amid a series of reports suggesting he was set to leave the club this summer.
The 22-year-old winger has been linked with Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Everton over the course of the past few months after impressing for the Dutch champions last term.
But he broke off from celebration following Brazil's 3-1 Copa America final victory over Peru to tell Algemeen Dagblad: "I'm having a beer because I have something to celebrate. I have to be back at Ajax on July 28. My future is with Ajax ."
Read the full story on Goal.
Lopez set to complete Roma switch
Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez will complete a transfer to AS Roma this week, after arriving at Fiumicino Airport on Monday.
The 24-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract at Stadio Olimpico - according to Marca.
Lopez racked up 33 La Liga appearances for Betis last season.
Pau Lopez 🛬 pic.twitter.com/PiudRprcKo— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) July 8, 2019
Saint Ettiene eye loan deal for Barca's Malcom
Saint-Etienne have made contact with Barcelona to discuss a possible loan deal for Brazilian winger Malcom, according to Sport 24.
The Ligue 1 outfit signed Sergi Palencia from the Blaugrana last week and Malcom's availability was also discussed during the negotiations.
The 22-year-old contributed one goal and two assists in 15 La Liga appearances last season.
Stacey completes Bournemouth switch
Jack Stacey has completed a move from Luton Town to Bournemouth on Monday after successful negotiations between the two clubs.
The 23-year-old, who helped the Hatters to back-to-back promotions, becomes Eddie Howe's second signing of the summer.
INTRODUCING...— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 8, 2019
- Our 🆕 signing ✍️
- Our 🆕 third kit 🤩
Welcome to #afcb, @jackstacey_! 🍒 pic.twitter.com/mtN8TeAh9W
Man Utd set for battle with PSG to sign Milinkovic-Savic
Manchester United are chasing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Red Devils have lined up the Serbian as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
PSG are also interested in Milinkovic-Savic, who helped Lazio win the Coppa Italia last season.
Burnley set to re-sign Rodriguez
Burnley are on the verge of signing West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez after triggering his release clause - as BBC Sport reports.
The Clarets have agreed to pay £5m ($6m) up front for the 29-year-old, with an extra £5m ($6m) payment due at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Rodriguez previously played for Burnley between 2007 and 2012, scoring 41 goals for the club in total.
Herrera aims dig at Man Utd board after PSG move
Ander Herrera claims the Manchester United board failed to convince him of his "importance within the squad" amid contract talks, which led to his free transfer to Paris Saint Germain.
The 29-year-old signed a five-year contract with the French champions last week after his previous deal at Old Trafford expired on July 1.
During his first interview as a PSG player, Herrera has admitted that certain reassurances over his position and importance at United were not forthcoming, which is why he decided to move on.
Read the full story on Goal.
Tielemans undergoes Leicester medical
Youri Tielemans has had a medical with Leicester City as his move from Monaco nears completion.
Sky Sports reports the 22 year old midfielder was in the Midlands over the weekend and the Foxes hope to finliase the move in time for him to join the squad on a pre-season training camp in France next week.
Leicester are expected to pay a fee of around £40 million which would set a new club record.
West Ham confirm Arnautovic departure
West Ham have announced that striker Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG.
Sky Sports understands the fee to be £22.4 million.
Marko Arnautovic departs.https://t.co/uX2IhifBBD
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 8 July 2019
Arsenal ready to meet £27m Saliba fee
Arsenal are ready to meet the £27 million asking price for Saint-Etienne's highly-rated teenage defender William Saliba, reports The Sun.
Gunners' manager Unai Emery has been closely monitoring the 18 year old's progress and looks ready to beat off the competition.
St Etienne want Saliba to remain with them on loan in Ligue 1 next season as part of any deal.
Mings move set for completion
Tyrone Mings is expected to complete his move to Aston Villa from Bournemouth today after an initial £20 million deal was agreed over the weekend.
The 26 year old defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park and helped them gain promotion through the play-offs.
Signing formalties are due to be finalised today according to Sky Sports
Liverpool in pole position to sign Elliott
Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign England U-17 star Harvey Elliot, according to the Telegraph.
The 16-year-old rejected a scholarship at boyhood club Fulham last month and is now expected to snub offers from a number of European clubs in order to join the Reds.
Elliot will not turn professional until his 17th birthday next April, but he has already been tipped for a bright future at the highest level.
Romero set for Juventus medical
Genoa defender Cristian Romero is due to undergo a medical at Juventus ahead of a permanent transfer, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri have identified the 21-year-old as one of the most promising players in Serie A, as new boss Maurizio Sarri aims to bring in a couple of extra reinforcements before the new season begins.
Romero contributed two goals and two assists in 27 Serie A appearances last term.
Crystal Palace eyeing Chelsea's James
Chelsea full-back Reece James is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace, according to The Sun.
The Eagles want the 19-year-old to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who completed a transfer to Manchester United last month.
James spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic, racking up 45 Championship appearances in total.
Forest set to sign Muric from Man City
Nottingham Forest are expected to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric this week, according to the Telegraph.
The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs around Europe, but he now looks set to move to the City Ground on loan.
Muric played a key role in Man City's run to Carabao Cup glory last season, racking up five appearances in the competition.
Burnley close to signing Stoke full-back Pieters
Burnley are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Stoke City defender Erik Pieters, according to the Daily Mail.
The Dutchman is set to leave the bet365 Stadium after six years of service, as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his options at the back.
Pieters spent the second half of last season on loan at Amiens in Ligue 1, helping the club avoid relegation.
Boyd nears Besiktas move
United States international Tyler Boyd is nearing a deal to join Turkish giants Besiktas, according to multiple outlets in Turkey (via Stuff).
Besiktas will sign Boyd to a three-year contract after offering more than $3 million to Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portugal for his services.
Boyd had interest from MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami following a successful loan with Turkish side Ankaragucu last season.
El Shaarawy seals Chinese move
Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy has secured a move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.
The 26-year-old has been with Roma since 2016 with the club reportedly netting €18 million for the Italian international.
Shenhua currently sit 14th in the CSL and boast former Watford forward Odion Ighalo.
OFFICIAL: Shanghai Greenland Shenhua have announced the signing of Italian-Egyptian winger Stephan El Shaarawy from AS Roma. pic.twitter.com/0FBt6kqO3h— TransferMarkt China (@asaikana) July 8, 2019
Lemina in plea to quit Southampton
Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has instructed manager Ralph Hassenhuttl he wants to quit the Premier League club, according to The Mirror.
The 25-year-old, who joined the Saints in August 2017 from Juventus for £15.4m, said: “I still have another three years of contract. But it is true that I do not rule out the possibility of seeing something else."
Atletico Madrid sign Brazilian left-back Lodi
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense.
The 21-year-old full-back has put pen-to-paper on a six year deal in the Spanish capital.
After completing the deal, Lodi said: “I’m very happy to be here and arrive to a big club. I’m very happy to be able to work alongside Simeone, he is one of the best coaches.”
📝 | Acuerdo con el @AthleticoPR para que @renan_lodi se convierta en nuevo jugador rojiblanco 🔴⚪— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 7, 2019
🇧🇷 El futbolista brasileño ya ha firmado su contrato para las próximas 6 temporadas.
👋 ¡Bienvenido! 🔝
👉 https://t.co/Xqyd9Iky6K#AúpaAtleti #BienvenidoLodi pic.twitter.com/NK1hD4KdG7
Inter will look elsewhere if Lukaku deal falls through
Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has claimed the club are happy to play the waiting game in their bid to sign Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, but admitted they have another target in mind should a deal for the Belgian fall through.
And according to the Irish Independent, their alternative target remains former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko.
Marotta is quoted as saying: "He (Dzeko ) is an objective for us but both parties are trying to find the right deal."
Tottenham close in on Ceballos signing
Real Madrid midfielder close to signing for Mauricio Pochettino's men
Tottenham are reportedly close to finalising a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Estadiodeportivo.
The former Betis man was one of the stand-out performers for Spain's Under-21 side when they triumphed in the European championships last month.
Bruno Fernandes has heart set on Man United move
The Sporting midfielder could be the latest arrival at Old Trafford
Manchester United are close to opening the bidding for Sporting star Bruno Fernandes, with an opening offer of €55 million (£49m/$61m) being reported by Correio de Manha.
The 24-year-old Portugal international is said to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, but his club are expected to hold out for a fee closer to €70m.
Gerrard rejects Newcastle job
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has turned down the chance to become the new boss at Newcastle United.
Magpies owner Mike Ashley was reportedly keen to hand the former Liverpool man the top job at St. James' Park in the wake of Rafa Benitez's recent departure, but according to The Mirror, Gerrard has declined his offer.
Liverpool pip Real Madrid and PSG to sign Harvey Elliott
England Under-17 midfielder Harvey Elliott - the youngest player ever to feature in the Premier League - will sign for Liverpool this summer after rejecting a scholarship at Fulham.
According to The Telegraph, the teenager Elliott, who is unable to turn professional until his 17th birthday next April, turned down the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig as well as a host of other Premier League clubs.
De Ligt has agreement to leave Ajax, claims Raiola
Defender waiting for Juventus to make suitable offer
Matthijs de Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola claims there was an agreement with Ajax for the defender to leave this summer if a suitable offer was made.
De Ligt is wanted by Juventus, but their reported opening offer of €50 million (£45m/$56m) without any add-ons was rejected by Ajax, who are keen to receive a bigger transfer fee.
Raiola has claimed that Ajax made a promise in 2018 that, if De Ligt stayed for one more season, he would be allowed to move on for the right price.