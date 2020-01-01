Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak

Success will keep players like Pogba at Manchester United - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated he is not concerned by Paul Pogba's attitude, although he accepts the "ambitious" Manchester United midfielder wants to play for a team that wins trophies.
Since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then world-record transfer in 2016, Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a second move away from United .
Juve and Real Madrid have often been mooted as potential landing spots, while the World Cup winner has struggled to consistently perform at his best level.
