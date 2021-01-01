Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitoring Sergi Roberto situation at Barca

Guardiola wants Barca teenager
Manchester City are keeping tabs on Barcelona wonderkid Nico Gonzalez, according to Fichajes.
The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has moved up from the Barca B team to the fringes of Ronald Koeman's first team squad, and the club see him as having a big future at Camp Nou.
However, amid the ongoing financial chaos at Barca, Pep Guardiola is keen for Man City to swoop for the young talent.
Atletico join Werner chase
Atletico Madrid are the latest club to enter the race to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Transfer Market Web.
Werner has struggled for goals during his time at Stamford Bridge and has fallen down the pecking order after the signing of Romelu Lukaku.
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both interested, and now the Liga champions are also said to be monitoring the situation.
Celtic to earn Christie windfall if Bournemouth go up
Celtic will earn a £2 million bonus from the sale of Ryan Christie should Bournemouth be promoted, according to The Sun.
The midfielder moved to the Championship side on transfer deadline day this summer in a £2.5m deal, however the Glasgow club will get a significant windfall if the Cherries return to the Premier League for 2022/23.
Munoz thanks Watford fans after departure
Sacked Watford manager Xisco Munoz has sent his best wishes to the club's fans after his departure on Sunday.
Munoz wrote on Instagram: "It has been a wonderful trip, which I did not expect or wish that it would end so soon or in this way, but of which I will only remember everything I experienced.
"I want to have a special mention for the fans. It has been just a year of relationship, but the intensity of this year and the treatment that you have always given me I will never be able to forget. I will always be one more Watford FC fan. Thanks for everything."
Real want Torres to replace Ramos
Real Madrid want Pau Torres to replace Sergio Ramos in the heart of the defence - as Marca reports.
Ramos left Real after 16 years at Santiago Bernabeu in the summer and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
The Blancos are eager for Torres to fill the void left by his departure, but Villarreal want around €50 million (£43m/$58m) for a prized asset.
Aston Villa interested in Nketiah
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is the subject of interest from Aston Villa - according to Fichajes.
Brentford and Leeds United are also being linked with the 22-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in June 2022.
Nketiah has grown frustrated over a lack of playing time at Arsenal and could be open to a move when the winter transfer window opens.
Barca only willing to offer Xavi B team position
Barcelona are only willing to offer Xavi a head coaching position with their B team - according to Marca.
The former Blaugrana captain has been touted as a potential successor to Ronald Koeman, who is under pressure after a poor start to the season.
Xavi, who is currently in charge of Qatar-based outfit Al Sadd, has turned down the chance to coach Barca's B team on several occasions, but that is the only role open to him at Camp Nou right now.
Udinese register new goalkeeper Santurro
Benvenuto Antonio Santurro!— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) October 3, 2021
Tesserato il portiere classe 1992
👉 https://t.co/QbnAk5BydD
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin pic.twitter.com/jDYgdqo9XS
Chelsea keeping tabs on Angers teenager Cho
Chelsea are keeping tabs on Angers teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho - as The Sun reports.
The Blues have been scouting the 17-year-old regularly with a view to potentially making a move for him in 2022.
Cho became the youngest French player to sign a professional deal when he joined Angers from Everton last year.
No contract? No problem for relentless Salah
It’s been another productive week for Liverpool’s Egyptian King.
Another game, another goalscoring masterclass. More records, more milestones, more weight to the theory that Mohamed Salah really does deserve his place among the all-time greats.
“Exceptional,” Jurgen Klopp called him. Jordan Henderson went for “incredible”. They ran out of superlatives at Anfield a long time ago, where Salah is concerned.
Read more on Goal.
Bayern & Dortmund tracking Werner
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Chelsea striker Timo Werner - according to The Evening Standard.
The 25-year-old has struggled for form since joining the Blues from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million ($64m) in the summer of 2020.
Bayern and Dortmund could offer Werner the chance to return to the Bundesliga if he continues to misfire, but he did end a seven-month Premier League goal drought by scoring against Southampton on Saturday.
Bruce receives backing from Newcastle owner
Steve Bruce have received backing from Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley - according to The Sun.
The 60-year-old will remain in charge of the first team despite their poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.
Pressure continued to rise on Bruce following Newcastle's 2-1 loss to Wolves on Saturday, which left them 19th in the Premier League table.
Ranieri in talks to take over at Watford
Claudio Ranieri is in talks to take over as Watford's new head coach - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Hornets want the Italian to replace Xisco Munoz, who was sacked following their defeat to Leeds United on Saturday.
Ranieri previously managed in the Premier League at Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham, famously guiding the Foxes to the title in 2015-16.
Man City monitoring Sergi Roberto situation at Barca (Calcio Mercato)
Spanish full-back's future up in the air
Manchester City are monitoring Sergi Roberto's situation at Barcelona - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 29-year-old's current deal expires in 2022, and the Blaugrana have yet to tie him down to a renewal.
City could move for Sergi Roberto in January, at which point he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement.
Watford sack head coach Xisco Munoz
ℹ Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 3, 2021
Arsenal eager to sign Real Betis star Fekir (Fichajes)
Gunners set sights on French playmaker
Arsenal are eager to sign Real Betis star Nabil Fekir - according to Fichajes.
West Ham and Everton are also interested in the 28-year-old, who could be tempted to move to the Premier League next year.
Betis are reluctant to part ways with Fekir, but have yet to reach an agreement with him over a contract extension beyond the expiration of his current deal in 2023.
Coufal agrees new West Ham deal
Vladimir Coufal has agreed a new contract at West Ham - according to The Athletic.
The 29-year-old has committed to a fresh three-year deal with the option of an extra season at the London Stadium.
Coufal has started 40 Premier League games for the Hammers since joining the club from Sparta Prague in the summer of 2020.
Leeds given boost in O'Brien pursuit
Leeds United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien - according to Football Insider.
The Terriers have inserted a £10 million release clause in the 22-year-old's contract after rejecting the Whites' advances in the summer.
Leeds could reignite their interest in O'Brien in January, with the Englishmen having enjoyed a strong start to Huddersfield's latest Championship season.
Real Madrid considering Tielemans swoop
Real Madrid are considering a swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans - according to El Nacional.
The Belgian, 24, is still under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2023, but could be available for around €55 million (£47m/$64m) next year.
Real see Tielemans as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro, who turned 29 in February.
Leeds and Tottenham still eyeing Nandez
Leeds United and Tottenham are both still eyeing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Premier League duo targeted the 25-year-old in the summer window, but neither club managed to finalise a deal.
Cagliari will, however be ready to sell Nandez in January, and Leeds and Spurs are both ready to make another move.
Fiorentina & Lazio-linked Orsolini set to leave Bologna
Fiorentina and Lazio-linked winger Riccardo Orsolini is set to leave Bologna in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old could be sold when the market reopens despite still being under contract at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until 2024.
Fiorentina and Lazio are both poised to swoop for Osolini, who has recorded one goal and two assists for Bologna so far this season.
Everton target Stoke centre-back Souttar
Everton have identified Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The Toffees have already sent Duncan Ferguson to scout the 22-year-old with a view to launching a bid for his services in the new year.
Souttar is being lined up as a potential replacement for Yerry Mina, who is being strongly linked with a move to Serie A.
Cavani could move to Madrid in January
Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could be set for a move to Real Madrid in January, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Cavani has seen his role at United diminish this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The veteran could be ready to leave Old Trafford if his playing time does not increase.
Phillips wants improved Leeds contract
Leeds star Kalvin Phillips is looking to negotiate an improved contract with the club, reports The Athletic.
The midfielder's current deal doesn't expire until 2024, but a new contract would likely make him the club's highest earner.
Phillips could still depart Leeds at some point even if he does sign a new deal, with some of the Premier League's biggest sides interested.
Man City have edge over Barca in Nunez hunt
Manchester City lead Barcelona as both sides look to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez, reports the Daily Star.
Nunez, 22, is one of Europe's highest rated young forwards, and scored twice against Barca in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League demolition.
Liverpool monitoring Bijlow
Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, according to goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.
“The steps Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow is making at club level – and also with Holland – are good," he told the Mirror.
“I speak to his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, Khalid Benlahsen, from time to time.
“I’m just saying that I’m watching his progress – I’m not saying that Liverpool should look at him.”
Shevchenko targets UK move
Former Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko is looking for a job in Great Britain, reports the Sun.
Celtic are among the clubs that could be interested in the ex-Chelsea striker, as they have struggled under Ange Postecoglou at the start of 2021-22.
Koeman feels 'supported' at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman: “Do I feel supported? Yes, now, yes. You can feel that there is a feeling with the president Laporta and he sees the situation as he explained. But you always depend on the results, which is the case for any coach”. 🔴🔵 #FCB @ReshadRahman_— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2021
Liverpool chase 'New De Bruyne'
Liverpool are looking to swoop for Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski, reports the Mirror.
Kozlowski, 18, has picked up comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne after shining in his home country for Pogon Szczecin.
Man Utd seek final transfer decision on Pogba
Manchester United hope to finally know Paul Pogba's transfer plans by Christmas, claims the Sun.
The France star has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but the club is still keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.
Arsenal plan Sterling move (Daily Star)
Man City star has less than two years on contract
Arsenal are weighing up a sensational approach for Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling, reports the Daily Star.
Sterling has less than two years remaining on his contract, and has fallen out of favour as of late at the Etihad Stadium.