Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd stepping up interest in Tchouameni

Laporta: Xavi's contract is about to be closed
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club is close to completing the hiring of Xavi.
Laporta confirmed that Xavi will be Barca's coach, just hours after Al Sadd announced their manager's departure.
Adeyemi's agent meets with Aleti
Update #Adeyemi: The journey of his agent continues. Today he has visited the bosses of @Atleti in Madrid. @SPORT1 #AupaAtleti— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 4, 2021
Atlanta United set to finalise Almada deal
Atlanta United are set to finalise the signing of Thiago Almada, reports Velez670.
The Argentinian star is set to move to MLS on a four-year deal that begins this January.
Atlanta and his current club, Velez Sarsfield, just need to iron out the final details in the deal, which could be signed on Tuesday.
Did Ronaldo really nearly join City?
Pep Guardiola discussed Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Manchester Derby, and the Man City boss had some things to say about this summer's pursuit.
Ronaldo was heavily linked to Man City before re-signing with Man Utd, with Guardiola saying you'll have to ask Ronaldo how close he really came to moving to the other side of the city.
Varas named new U.S. U-20 coach
Fueling the future 💪— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) November 5, 2021
With a track record of developing players for the next level, we’re proud to announce former @FCDallas assistant Mikey Varas as our new U-20 #USMNT head coach!
Man City's Porro nears permanent Sporting move.
Defender Pedro Porro could sign for Sporting CP permanently after his loan from Manchester City expires at the end of the season, according to Record.
Porro has battled injury issues so far this season, but the 22-year-old defender has impressed enough to covince the Portuguese club to bring him in permanently.
The club has come to terms with Manchester City, with only the final details needing to be ironed out.
Newcastle make Ter Stegen offer
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the latest star to be linked to Newcastle.
Sky Sports is reporting that Newcastle have made an offer to Barcelona to sign the German goalkeeper.
The club's initial offer has come in at a whopping €55M, which would make Ter Stegen the third-most expensive goalkeeper of all time.
Taylor signs new Celtic deal
💪#Taylor2025 | #COYBIG 🍀— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 5, 2021
Medran to leave Chicago
Former Real Madrid and Valencia midfielder Álvaro Medran has decided together with his agent & Chicago Fire board to part ways. He’ll be free agent starting from next week. 🇪🇸🇺🇸 #MLS #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2021
Many clubs interested as potential opportunity - after his good personal season.
Silva happy at Man City
Bernardo Silva has insisted that he is happy at Manchester City after a summer of speculation he could depart the club.
"I'm feeling happy right now. I love the club, I've always loved the club," Silva told Sky Sports.
"I feel the love from the fans, from the staff and from my team-mates and that was never the question."
Barella signs new Inter deal
✍️ | NEW CONTRACT— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 5, 2021
Nicolo #Barella extends Inter stay till 2026 ⚫🔵👉 https://t.co/0MHN5dgfh5#Barella2026 pic.twitter.com/LpITsgjVOQ
Jovic wants out of Real Madrid
Another striker that Arsenal are said to have their eye on is Serbia international Luka Jovic.
The 23-year-old has endured a tough time at Real Madrid and Defensa Central reports that he is now pushing for a move away from Santiago Bernabeu in January – with Emirates Stadium a possible landing spot.
El Nesyri snubbed Arsenal switch
Arsenal saw efforts to prise Youssef En Nesyri away from Sevilla knocked back over the summer, reports ABC Sevilla.
A number of clubs were keen on the Moroccan forward during the last window, but he opted to remain in Spain despite being approached by leading sides such as the Gunners.
Everton ready to release Tosun
Everton are ready to release Cenk Tosun in January in order to get his wage packet off their books, claims A Haber.
The Turkish striker has only recently returned from a serious knee injury, but Besiktas are keen on taking him back to his homeland.
Conte wants Brozovic reunion at Spurs
Former Inter boss Antonio Conte wants to be reunited with Marcelo Brozovic at Tottenham, claims TMW.
The Croatia international midfielder is a man in demand as he heads towards free agency at San Siro.
Pogba offered to sign new Man Utd deal in 2019
The Daily Mail claims that Paul Pogba offered to sign a new contract at Manchester United in 2019 but was rebuffed.
His current terms are now running down towards free agency, with the World Cup-winning France international midfielder expected to leave Old Trafford for nothing next summer.
Arsenal form part of Vlahovic hunt (Gianluca Di Marzio)
Gunners keen on Fiorentina striker
Arsenal are interested in winning the race for in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serbian’s agents are, however, set to wait on other big offers before making a decision on where to take their client.
Milan have Hickey in their sights
AC Milan are, according to Calcio Dangolo, mulling over a move for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey.
The Scottish teenager has caught the eye in Italy since leaving Hearts in 2020, with Paolo Maldini among those to have been impressed by his progress.
Kilman signs new contract at Wolves
Congratulations on your new deal, @maxkilman! #Kilman2026— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2021
✍️👏 pic.twitter.com/saSX7zGfok
Barca ready to offload De Jong
Sport reports that Barcelona are already looking into offloading Luuk de Jong.
The Dutch striker was snapped up by fellow countryman Ronald Koeman late in the summer window, but he could be moved on in January as La Liga giants look to cut an initial loan agreement short.
Man City agreed £25m deal for Ronaldo
Manchester City had a £25 million ($34m) deal agreed for Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, claims the Daily Star.
The Portuguese ended up returning to Manchester United from Juventus, but personal terms were in place at the Etihad Stadium before the Red Devils swooped in.
Xavi cleared to take charge at Barcelona
تركي العلي : وافقت ادارة #السد على انتقال تشافي لبرشلونة بعد دفع قيمة الشرط الجزائي المنصوص في عقدة .. واتفقنا مع برشلونه على التعاون العملي مستقبلاً، تشافي يعتبر جزء مهم من تاريخ #السد ونتمنى له كل التوفيق في المرحلة القادمة.#السد #قطر pic.twitter.com/m1Fsv0It8i— 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021
Mourinho wants Loftus-Cheek & Winks at Roma
Corriere dello Sport reports that Jose Mourinho is readying raids on his former employers at Chelsea and Tottenham.
The Roma boss is said to be keen on midfield duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harry Winks, who have been struggling for regular outings at their respective Premier League clubs.
Arsenal outcast Guendouzi tacked by Magpies
Matteo Guendouzi has impressed on loan at Marseille from Arsenal, and Foot Mercato report that the French midfielder is now a target for Newcastle.
The Magpies are being linked with a number of players around the world, following a big-money takeover at St James’ Park, but Premier League experience would be a useful quality for them to obtain.
Howe to sign Newcastle deal to 2024
Newcastle have a deal agreed with Eddie Howe and will hand him a contract as their new manager through to 2024, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The former Bournemouth boss is set to replace Steve Bruce on Tyneside and open up a new era for the ambitious Magpies.
Atletico join the battle for Brozovic
Atletico Madrid are the latest side to express interest in Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, reports Ekrem Konur.
Manchester United and Barcelona have already been heavily linked with the Croatia international, who is running his contract at San Siro down towards free agency.
Newcastle want £47m deal for Ter Stegen
Newcastle are, according to El Nacional, exploring the possibility of prising Marc-Andre ter Stegen away from Barcelona.
The German goalkeeper is tied to a long-term contract at Camp Nou, but the Magpies have money to spend and know that La Liga giants still need to cut costs as a £47 million ($63m) move is speculated on.
PSG keen on Real stalwart Kroos
Paris Saint-Germain want to lure another veteran performer away from Real Madrid, claims El Nacional.
Having acquired Sergio Ramos in the summer of 2021, the Ligue 1 giants are now setting their sights on German midfielder Toni Kroos – with Manchester City also keen on the World Cup winner.
Man Utd stepping up interest in Tchouameni (Football Insider)
Red Devils keen on Monaco starlet
Manchester United are, according to Football Insider, stepping up their interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
The Red Devils are on the lookout for a long-term replacement to Paul Pogba, who is running down his contract, and have had a 21-year-old Frenchman watched on several occasions.
Real Madrid plotting Palhinha raid
Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha has emerged as a top target for Real Madrid, reports Transfer Market Web.
Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the 21-year-old Portugal international, who has a €60 million (£51m/$69m) release clause in his contract.
Houston Dynamo part ways with Ramos
📰 We have parted ways with head coach Tab Ramos.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) November 4, 2021
Barca prioritising Olmo signing in January
Barcelona will look to prioritise the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo in January - according to AS.
The Spanish giants want to bring the 23-year-old back to the club amid a lack of squad depth, having let him leave after a stint in their La Masia academy at the start of his career.
However, if Barca fail to re-sign Olmo, they will turn their attention to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling as an alternative target.
Norwich & Watford vying for Bodo/Glimt keeper Haikin
Norwich and Watford are vying for the signature of Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin - according to Football Insider.
Both clubs sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old in action in their latest Europa League fixture against Roma on Thursday.
A number of Championship clubs are also monitoring Haikin, who began his career in Chelsea’s youth set-up.
Chelsea eyeing Fenerbahce star Szalai
Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for Fenerbahce defender Atilla Szalai - as The Sun reports.
Leicester City and West Ham have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who has been compared to Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk.
Szalai is under contract at Fenerbahce until 2025, but Chelsea could launch a £17 million ($23m) for his services in the new year.
Spurs winger Clarke in high demand
Tottenham winger Jack Clarke is in high demand heading into the January transfer window - according to TEAMtalk.
The 20-year-old returned to Spurs in the summer after a loan spell at Stoke City, but has yet to feature for the first team this season.
Barnsley, Derby, Millwall and Luton could all offer Clarke the chance to continue his development in the Championship when the winter market opens.
West Ham join race to sign Arsenal-linked Onuachu
West Ham have joined the race to sign Arsenal-linked striker Paul Onuachu - according to Fichajes.
The Hammers could look to beat their London rivals to the Genk star’s signature when the transfer window reopens in the new year.
Onuachu, 27, has attracted plenty of attention after scoring 12 goals in 18 outings across all competitions for Genk at the start of the season.
McKennie's Juve future in doubt amid Spurs interest
Weston McKennie’s future at Juventus is in doubt amid reported interest from Tottenham - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 23-year-old was touted for a move away from Turin in the summer, but has worked his way back into the Bianconeri’s starting XI at the start of the new season.
New Spurs boss Antonio Conte would like to bring McKennie to the Premier League, and despite his improved recent displays, Juve will consider offers of €20 million (£17m/$23m) or more in January.
Wolves to revive interest in Lille’s Sanches
Wolves are set to revive their interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches - according to The Birmingham Mail.
The Wanderers were strongly linked with the 24-year-old in the summer window, but an untimely knee injury prevented a final deal from materialising.
Sanches could come back onto Wolves’ radar next year, though, with head coach Bruno Lage thought to be a keen admirer of the Portuguese playmaker.
Leverkusen set sights on PSG starlet Ebimbe
Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain starlet Eric Ebimbe - as Calcio Mercato.
The German club could submit a formal offer for the 20-year-old when the transfer window reopens, with his current contract at Parc des Princes due to expire in 2023.
Ebimbe has been restricted to just four Ligue 1 appearances so far this term and PSG have not yet offered him the chance to sign a renewal.
Howe agrees to become next Newcastle boss (Sky Sports)
Magpies close in on Bruce successor
Eddie Howe has agreed to become Newcastle’s next permanent manager - according to Sky Sports.
The former Bournemouth boss is ready to succeed Steve Bruce after being offered an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with the Magpies.
Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth by mutual consent in August 2020, but is now set to embark on the next stage of his career at St James’ Park.
Chelsea keeping tabs on Coman (BILD)
Bayern star touted for Premier League switch
Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman - according to BILD.
The German champions could be willing to let the Frenchman leave for £48 million ($65m) next year as he continues to stall on signing a new contract.
Chelsea are watching the situation closely, but could face stiff competition for Coman’s signature from Barcelona.