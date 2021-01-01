Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want Haaland, Pogba & Olmo in 2022

Arteta eyes Brugge winger
Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, according to Fichajes.
Lang played well against PSG in the CHampions League midweek, earning UEFA's Player of the Match award.
And Arteta sees Lang as a player that could be a part of the club's long-term plans, with Arsenal looking towards a summer transfer.
AC Milan not giving up on Kessie extension
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini is hopeful his side can convince Franck Kessie to sign a new contract.
The Serie A side have been in talks with the midfielder but are yet to convince him to commit to a new deal.
Nevertheless, Maldini says they will keep trying to persuade him, telling DAZN: "We have been talking to his agent for a year and a half. There have been many opportunities and there will be others."
Man Utd, Atletico and Sevilla want River Plate star
Nicolas de la Cruz has caught the attention of several top teams with his performances for River Plate.
According to Fichajes, the attacking midfielder is already wanted by Manchester United, but Atletico Madrid and Sevilla could challenge them for his signature.
Van de Beek too expensive for Inter
Inter are unlikely to act on their interest in Donny van de Beek.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Serie A side amid his struggle for playing time at Manchester United.
But while the Nerazzurri like the Netherlands international, L'Interista claims he would prove too costly and they cannot afford to sign him any time soon.
Pedri wants new Barcelona contract
Barcelona and Pedri are set to open negotiations over a contract for the midfielder.
Mundo Deportivo reports the 18-year-old is eager to sign a new deal with the Camp Nou side.
Although the club have an option to extend his current deal for another two years, they would rather get him to sign a new one.
AC Milan eye Colley
AC Milan have their eye on Sampdoria defender Omar Colley as they look for a replacement for Alessio Romagnoli.
Calciomercato.it reports the Rossoneri see the 28-year-old as a top candidate to take Romagnoli's place as they expect him to leave at the end of the season.
Real Sociedad target Odriozola
Real Sociedad hope to sign Alvaro Odriozola next year, Fichajes reports.
The right-back is on loan at Fiorentina from Real Madrid this season but could be set for a move to Sociedad in the near future.
Gabriel in talks to terminate contract
Benfica are looking to terminate the contract of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel, according to A Bola.
The Portuguese side tried and failed to sell him in the last transfer window and he has no place in Jorge Jesus' plans this season.
It will cost around €6m to keep him until his contract expires in 2024 so Benfica are looking to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old to free him from his deal immediately.
AC Milan target Carvalho
AC Milan are considering a January move for William Carvalho.
The Serie A side hope to strengthen in midfield in the next transfer window and Estadio Deportivo reports they see the Real Betis player as a promising option.
Kuntz appointed Turkey coach
Former Germany Under 23s coach Stefan Kuntz has been appointed Turkey coach.
He has replaced Senol Gunes at the helm of the national team.
TFF Yönetim Kurulumuz, A Millî Takım Teknik Direktörlüğü görevi için Sayın Stefan Kuntz ile anlaşmıştır.
İmza töreni 20 Eylül Pazartesi günü saat 15.00'te Riva Hasan Doğan Milli Takımlar Kamp ve Eğitim Tesisleri'nde düzenlenecektir. Türk futbolu için hayırlı olmasını dileriz. pic.twitter.com/bjCnd6bgaC
Chelsea to compete with Juve for Monaco's Tchouameni
Chelsea are set to compete in the transfer market for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Both clubs could move for the 21-year-old in the new year, but he will likely command a higher fee than the £16 million ($22m) Monaco paid to sign him from Bordeaux in January 2020.
Tchouameni scooped the Young Player of the Year award in Ligue 1 last season, and has already won three caps for France.
Liverpool open Keita extension talks
Liverpool have opened contract extension talks with Naby Keita - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Guinea midfielder only has two years left on his current deal, and the Reds are eager to tie him down to a new long-term agreement.
Liverpool don't want to lose Keita in the same way they did Gini Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiration of his contract in June.
Lens interested in Liverpool striker Origi
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is the subject of interest from Lens - according to Fichajes.
The French club are considering a January swoop for the 26-year-old, who initially joined the Reds from Lille back in 2014.
Lens could offer Origi the chance to return to Ligue 1 and play regular football again after years of playing a bit-part role at Anfield.
Juve the big losers in Donnarumma saga
While Gianluigi Donnarumma was sitting on a bench in Bruges on Wednesday night, Mike Maignan was saving a penalty from Mohamed Salah at Anfield.
The irony was lost on nobody, least of all AC Milan supporters.
Indeed, those bitter about Donnarumma's departure during the summer are revelling in Maignan already looking like a worthy replacement for a player now being forced to play second fiddle to Keylor Navas at Paris Saint-Germain.
Belotti close to new Torino deal
Andrea Belotti is close to signing a new deal at Torino - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 27-year-old was strongly linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande in the summer transfer window, but is now ready to commit to a new four-year deal.
Belotti will see his wages increase to €3.3 million per year after he re-signs for Torino, with a formal announcement expected in the coming weeks.
Skipp in line for new Spurs deal
Oliver Skipp is in line for a new contract at Tottenham - according to The Sun.
The 21-year-old has been a regular in Spurs' starting XI since returning from a loan stint at Norwich in 2020-21, and the club are ready to reward him with fresh terms.
Tottenham want to keep hold of Skipp until 2025, with talks between the two parties already well underway.
Isco still unhappy at Real Madrid
Isco is still unhappy at Real Madrid despite the return of Carlo Ancelotti - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 29-year-old is slightly more content under the Italian, who has brought him in from the cold since replacing Zinedine Zidane, but he is still eager to leave Santiago Bernabeu.
Isco is due to become a free agent in June 2022, and Juventus and Milan are both showing an interest in his services.
Juve & Milan to battle for Vlahovic
Juventus and Milan are set to do battle for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic next year - according to Tuttosport.
La Viola could be prepared to sell the 21-year-old if they receive a bid in the region of €40 million (£34m/$47m) when the transfer window reopens.
Vlahovic was one of the stars of the 2020-21 campaign in Serie A, and has started the new season in similar form, scoring three in his first four outings for Fiorentina.
Messi €30m contract reports 'completely false'
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has branded a report saying Lionel Messi is on a €30 million (£26m/$35m) per year contract "completely false" and "unacceptable".
PSG pulled off arguably the biggest coup of the summer transfer window by signing Messi, who became available as a free agent after Barcelona announced they were unable to tie him down to a new contract due to their struggles to get below La Liga's wage limit.
The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants, but L'Equipe reported he has been promised a third season worth €40m (£34m/$47m) and a yearly bonus of €15m (£13m/$18m).
Barca want Haaland, Pogba & Olmo in 2022 (Mundo Deportivo)
Blaugrana eyeing three major signings
Barcelona want to bring in Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Dani Olmo in 2022 - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The €90 million (£77m/$106m) release clause in Haaland's Dortmund contract will become active next June, at which time Pogba could also be available on a free transfer if Manchester United fail to tie him down to a new deal.
As for Olmo - who began his career in the La Masia academy - Barca tried to re-sign the winger from RB Leipzig in the summer window, and plan to return for his signature in the new year.
Spurs, Juve & Bayern keeping tabs on Rudiger
Tottenham, Juventus and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger - as Calcio Mercato reports.
All three clubs could move for the 28-year-old if the Blues fail to tie him down to a contract extension, with his current deal due to expire in June 2022.
Rudiger has been a key player for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, who is eager to see him commit to fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.
Cavani has no desire to leave Man Utd
Edinson Cavani has no desire to leave Manchester United despite the recent return of Cristiano Ronaldo - according to ESPN.
The Uruguayan is motivated to win back his place in the team and doesn't see a club legend as a figure of intimidation.
Cavani is still getting up to speed after a short pre-season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he'll be back in training from Monday.
Southampton target Lewis-Potter
Southampton have identified Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
The Tigers may need to sell the 20-year-old in January to help balance their books, and the Saints are ready to pounce.
Southampton have long been keeping tabs on Lewis-Potter, who has hit two goals in eight Championship appearances for Hull this term.
Inter considering Van de Beek swoop (Calcio Mercato)
Man Utd flop touted for San Siro switch
Inter are considering a swoop for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants will move for the 24-year-old in January if he continues to sit on the sidelines at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek has struggled for regular minutes since joining United from Ajax for £35 million ($48m) in September 2020.
Lens could move for Origi
Lens are considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, reports Fichajes.
The 26-year-old nearly left Liverpool in the summer but the club did not receive a suitable bid for his services.
Now he could return to Ligue 1, where he starred with Lille until his move to Liverpool.
Martinez agrees Inter deal with no release clause
Lautaro Martinez is set to sign a new deal with Inter that does not include a release clause, reports the Mirror.
The news will come as a blow to Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona among others, who have been pursuing the Argentina striker.
Martinez's current contract with Inter is set to expire in 2023.
De Rossi could replace Mihajlovic at Bologna
Sinisa Mihajlovic could be replaced by Daniele De Rossi as Bologna manager, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.
Mihajlovic saw his side fall 6-1 to Inter on Saturday, ending what had been an unbeaten start to the season.
But the club has already been in touch with De Rossi, who is currently serving as an assistant with Italy.
Spurs to hand Skipp improved deal
Tottenham are set to hand midfielder Oliver Skipp an improved contract, according to The Sun.
After spending last season on loan with Norwich, Skipp has become a key player in north London this season.
The England Under-21 international will sign a deal with Spurs through 2025.
Man Utd still want Haaland next summer (Express)
Signing Cristiano Ronaldo won't stop the club from pursuing the Norway star
Manchester United are set to pursue Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer, reports the Express.
Though the club brought in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the Norway striker is still a long-term goal.
Van de Beek & Lingard to head Man Utd clearout
Manchester United are planning to release up to seven first-teamers in a massive summer clearout, reports the The Sun.
Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles could all be made available in order to free up funds for rebuilding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.
Derby face crippling points deduction
Derby County could suffer an enormous points deduction as a result of going into administration, claims the Daily Star.
In total the Rams may lose up to 39 points over the next two seasons, putting their future in serious jeopardy.
Palace line up Dike transfer
Crystal Palace are considering a move for Orlando City's Daryl Dike, according to the The Sun.
The 21-year-old's price tag could prove a stumbling block, however, with the MLS likely to demand up to £18 million ($25m) for their star striker.
Ex-Uruguay star Forlan sacked as Atenas coach
Former Villarreal and Man Utd star Diego Forlan has been sacked as head coach of Uruguayan second-division side Atenas.
Forlan was in charge for just 12 games after a similarly brief stint at the helm of Penarol.
👋🏼 ¡𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐬!
Agradecemos el compromiso y el trabajo de Diego Forlán y su cuerpo técnico.
Éxitos en los desafíos que vendrán.
𝙀𝙡 𝙢𝙖́𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧 pic.twitter.com/P5d2iV7kbV
Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham (The Sun)
Chelsea & Man City also interested in Dortmund ace
Manchester United are hot favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the The Sun.
Bellingham, 18, is also being followed by Man City and Chelsea after shining in Germany following his move from Birmingham City in 2020.