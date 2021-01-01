Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chase De Ligt

Martinez reacts to Barcelona rumours
Roberto Martinez is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding supposed interest in his services from Barcelona.
The current Belgium boss, who is being lined up as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, has told Eurosport: "When you lose three games the rumours are that you are going to lose your job.
"When things are going well, you are doing good results, the rumours will always be there, but it's nothing for me to comment on at this point."
New deal for Leeds youngster
Leeds United is pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal with the club
Bayern open Rudiger talks
Bayern Munich are the latest club to have registered an interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Goal can confirm.
The German champions are assessing their options ahead of next season and could make a move if the conditions are right.
Nisbet happy to stay at Hibs
Kevin Nisbet looks set to remain with Hibernian despite reported interest from Celtic.
The Scotland striker reportedly handed in a transfer request after Birmingham approached Hibs back in January, but the Easter Road favourite appears content to stay put.
The 24-year-old is said to be keen on a move to England at some point, but recently told reporters: “I’m happy to stay at Hibs, we have something good going on here and I’m really happy to be a Hibs player. Hopefully the contract can get sorted soon.
“It helps settle your mind. It’s been going on for a long time. As soon as that gets sorted then I can look forward.”
Villa to offer Archer improved deal
Aston Villa are tabling a big-money offer to keep young striker Cameron Archer at the club, Football Insider reports.
Archer, who scored in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Wednesday, is not short on suitors and can speak to other clubs over a pre-contract in January.
The Villans, however, are hopeful they can keep the 20-year-old on their books, however, and are looking to get a deal done before the winter transfer window.
Rangers plans to cash in on Kamara
Rangers are planning on selling Glen Kamara despite the Finland international signing a contract extension on Wednesday, Football Insider writes.
The midfielder, 25, penned a new deal that ties him to Ibrox until 2025, but it is claimed that there is an agreement in place that will see him leave if a certain price is met.
The report states that Kamara could be sold as early at next summer.
LA Galaxy general manager targetted by MX clubs
Chivas Guadalajara are among a number of Liga MX clubs targeting LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese.
Te Kloese's guaranteed deal ends this year. He previously worked for Chivas, starting in 2003, and also worked for the Mexican soccer federation.
Sporting CP give Goncalves training contract
Flávio Gonçalves assina novo contrato de formação
Flávio Gonçalves assina novo contrato de formação ✍ #ADNSporting
👉 https://t.co/Cd66lzCA8R pic.twitter.com/WAmkJo6a5C
Academica hire manager Joao Carlos Pereira
(𝙍𝙚)𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙘̧𝙤 𝙙𝙚 𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙢 𝙟𝙖́ 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙝𝙚𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙨 𝙖̀ 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙖!🏠#TuCoimbra pic.twitter.com/BO4xnXkLMy— Académica / OAF (@academicaoaf) September 22, 2021
Leno available in January
Arsenal will make goalkeeper Bernd Leno available for transfer in January, claims the Daily Mail.
The report is not entirely surprising after the Gunners bought Aaron Ramsdale at the same position over the summer.
The fall of James Rodriguez: Qatar switch a new low for icon
James Rodriguez's move from England to Qatar has completed a quick fall for a star who has competed at the highest levels of European and South American football and is still just 30 years old.
Saint-Etienne enter battle for Niang
Saint-Etienne have made a late push to sign striker Mbaye Niang after it had appeared certain the Senagalese player was bound for Bordeaux, according to Le10.
However, Bordeaux are said to have already agreed to a deal in principle for Niang and will be difficult to shove aside.
Chelsea chase £103m De Ligt (Mirror)
The Blues are not content with their Europe-winning squad and desire improvement in defence
Chelsea are chasing Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt in hopes of pulling another stunning triple-digit transfer, according to the Mirror.
De Ligt is rated at £103 million ($140m/120) and could be seen as an essential purchase if Antonio Rudiger departs amid a contract renewal dispute.
He may also want a move from Juve because of the club's decline in form this campaign.
Huddersfield secure O'Brien extension
✍ Lewis O’Brien has signed a new long-term contract extension at Huddersfield Town!— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 22, 2021
The influential central midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a new and improved deal that is set to run until the summer of 2025.#htafc