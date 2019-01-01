Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli close in on James loan move with €30m purchase option

are considering a move for full-back Elseid Hysaj, reports dimarzio.com.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for a full-back this summer, and they have reportedly seen two bids turned down for £50 million-rated ($63m) youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The side are looking to balance the books before they can turn their attention towards James Rodriguez, Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano, and Hysaj would likely be a player they would look to cash in on.