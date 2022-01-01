Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Villarreal in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Set the scene
Liverpool v Villarreal
The games we live for ✊— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2022
Anfield is all set for #LIVVIL in the #UCL pic.twitter.com/MKFLuxkfot
Lineups: Liverpool v Villarreal
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2022
How we line-up for tonight’s #UCL semi-final! 👊#LIVVIL
Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ Yellows who will line up against @LFC.#UCL pic.twitter.com/0Jz2cNDTal— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 27, 2022
About last night...
Liverpool v Villarreal
Team news will be with you very shortly - neither side has jumped the gun like some freewheeling sides tonight - but before that, who wants a quick refresher of yesterday's action?
Manchester City welcomed Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for another English-Spanish encounter in the first semi-final of the week - and boy, did they not let themselves down.
A seven-goal thriller, complete with some superb finishes - Bernardo Silva's rocket! Karim Benzema's Panenka! That child who somehow got on the pitch late on! - served up a Champions League all-timer, with City taking a 4-3 advantage to Santiago Bernabeu next time out. If tonight is half as exciting - and we hope it is - then we are in for a treat.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
And just like yesterday, there's only one game in town that we care about. We've already been treated to one high-flying dose of continental action - and yet you want more?!
Welcome back to the Champions League semi-finals, folks - it's Liverpool versus Villarreal, live from Anfield, and we'll be taking you through until the very end of this mammoth first leg on Merseyside.
Strap in - it's going to be a good one*!
(*We hope)