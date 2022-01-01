Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Villarreal in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Liverpool v Villarreal

Team news will be with you very shortly - neither side has jumped the gun like some freewheeling sides tonight - but before that, who wants a quick refresher of yesterday's action?

Manchester City welcomed Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for another English-Spanish encounter in the first semi-final of the week - and boy, did they not let themselves down.

A seven-goal thriller, complete with some superb finishes - Bernardo Silva's rocket! Karim Benzema's Panenka! That child who somehow got on the pitch late on! - served up a Champions League all-timer, with City taking a 4-3 advantage to Santiago Bernabeu next time out. If tonight is half as exciting - and we hope it is - then we are in for a treat.