WATCH: Lionel Messi takes time out to watch son Thiago in action with Inter Miami academy

Lionel Messi was seen watching his eldest son Thiago in action with Inter Miami academy on Saturday.

Messi watched Thiago in action with Inter Miami academy

Messi set to miss Atlanta United clash due to injury

Thiago joined Inter Miami U-12 side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi, who is all set to miss Inter Miami's Major League Soccer clash against Atlanta United on Saturday, was seen watching his son Thiago in action with Inter Miami academy from the sidelines. Messi was accompanied by his two other sons Mateo and Ciro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago followed his father's footsteps and joined Inter Miami U-12 side after Messi joined the MLS club earlier this summer.

WHAT NEXT? While Messi is set to miss the clash against Atlanta United, he could return to action on September 21 when Inter Miami take on Toronto.