What is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 rating? PSG & Argentine star's stats revealed

Lionel Messi PSG 2022Getty Images
GOAL takes a look at how the PSG and Argentina icon's attributes break down, including his pace and dribbling stats.

Lionel Messi is one of the legends of the game. We can safely say that his record of winning eight Ballon d'Or titles will not be broken anytime soon. He remains an undisputed starter at PSG and EA Sports has revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.

Once a cover star with the highest rating, Messi's numbers have taken a bit of a tumble in the recent years but he remains one of the elite forwards of the sport.

So what is Messi's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look...

What is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 rating?

Messi has an overall rating of 91 on FIFA 23, one point more than eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. This is a drop of two points from FIFA 22 following an underwhelming season with PSG - where he finished with just 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions.

However, he remains on the same pedestal with the highest-rated players in: Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, who all share the same rating of 91.

In what seems to be a reflection of the real world, his pace has dropped significantly but he still boasts the best dribbling stat.

You can see Messi's FIFA 23 ratings in more detail below.

Stat

Rating

PAC

81

SHO

89

PAS

90

DRI

94

DEF

34

PHY

64

OVR

91

Lionel Messi's FIFA rating history

Messi's rating on the franchise has seen its biggest ever dip in this edition, dropping by two points.

Game

Rating

FIFA 06

78

FIFA 07

84

FIFA 08

86

FIFA 09

90

FIFA 10

90

FIFA 11

90

FIFA 12

94

FIFA 13

94

FIFA 14

94

FIFA 15

93

FIFA 16

94

FIFA 17

93

FIFA 18

93

FIFA 19

94

FIFA 20

94

FIFA 21

93

FIFA 22

93

FIFA 23

91

His first ever rating, in FIFA 06, was a mere 78, but it leapt by six points in the next edition, with a rating of 84 in FIFA 07.

He hit his first 90+ rating in FIFA 09 and has been above 90 ever since.

The highest rating Messi has had on FIFA is 94, which he was rated at for six editions, the first being FIFA 12.

