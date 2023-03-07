Lionel Messi Barcelona return back on? Joan Laporta confirms meeting with PSG star's father & refuses to rule out summer transfer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed he recently met with Lionel Messi's father and left open the possibility of a summer transfer.

  • Messi left Barca in 2021
  • Laporta has often suggested a return could happen
  • Relationship with Messi possibly rekindled

WHAT HAPPENED? Laporta connected with Messi's father, Jorge Messi, to discuss a wide range of subjects, including a potential tribute match. The Blaugrana president didn't confirm nor deny whether a summer transfer was brought up.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I met Jorge Messi yes," Laporta said. "We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta took charge as Barcelona entered a dire financial situation, and he determined letting Messi leave Camp Nou was necessary for the economic recovery of the club.

“I had to make a decision," he said. "Club above all. We didn't have a good fair play at the time, I still feel sad about it. I had to choose and I chose the club. In Paris, we saw each other.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winner is out of contract this summer, but he will try to bring Champions League glory to PSG before a potential exit. The French club must claw back from a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last 16 matchup with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

