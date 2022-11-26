Lewandowski: My childhood dreams were fulfilled with first World Cup goal

Robert Lewandowski's childhood dreams came true on Saturday when he scored his first World Cup goals in Poland's 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

Lewandowski scored as Poland won 2-0

His first World Cup finals goal

Striker said his dreams were "fulfilled"

WHAT HAPPENED? Appearing in his fifth match at a World Cup finals, the Barcelona striker finally got his first goal as he doubled Poland's lead 82 minutes into the Group C match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm aware that this may be my last World Cup," he said. "Already during the anthem, singing the national anthem, I felt the emotions inside me. I wanted not only to be remembered for being at the World Cup, but for scoring goals there too. I always fought hard for a goal at the World Cup and today, I managed it."

He added at a press conference: "During the game after we scored, everything that I had inside, the dreams and the importance of the goal and how I scored it, all those dreams from my early childhood were just fulfilled, they came true and it was so significant."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Saturday's victory, Poland have four points from two matches and are in a strong position to qualify for the next round ahead of their final game of the group stage.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Having also assisted the opening goal of the game, Lewandowski became the first Polish player to score and assist in a World Cup match since Janusz Kupcewicz did so against France in 1982.

WHAT NEXT FOR POLAND? Lewandowski and his team-mates will look to book their place in the last 16 when they come up against Argentina on Wednesday.