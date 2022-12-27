Leeds United vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Which channel is Man City's Premier League game against Leeds on? GOAL has the details

Manchester City make the trip to Elland Road on Wednesday as they take on Leeds United in the Premier League.

A homecoming of sorts for Leeds-born Erling Haaland, the game represents the first bit of league action for Pep Guardiola's side following the World Cup-enforced break in action. However, it is not their first game back, having already beaten Liverpool 3-2 in a feisty Carabao Cup clash last Thursday.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Leeds United vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Manchester City Date: December 28, 2022 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Where to watch Leeds vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream live using Amazon Prime Video.

See all the Premier League games on Amazon Prime here.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network / NBC Universo fuboTV UK N/A Amazon Prime Video

Manchester City squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Ake, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Alvarez, Mahrez

Ruben Dias is nursing a hamstring injury he picked up at the World Cup, while Kalvin Phillips is working hard to regain fitness.

Kevin De Bruyne appeared tired after the game against Liverpool, but the Belgium star should be fully recovered for the visit to Leeds, while Haaland is expected to be fresh having played 73 minutes last time out. Kyle Walker watched the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool from the bench as Rico Lewis shone, but the England international is expected to come back into contention.

Julian Alvarez has been celebrating a World Cup win with Argentina, but the striker should return to the club fold ahead of the Leeds game.

Possible Man City starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Haaland.

Leeds United squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Harrison, Roca, Adams, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Summerville, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Coach Jesse Marsch has been handed a boost with Junior Firpo's return to fitness, with the former Barcelona full-back featuring in a number of warm-up friendlies in December. However, there are concerns over goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who has been battling glandular fever and if he remains unwell, Kristoffer Klaesson could fill in.

USMNT captain Tyler Adams will miss the game through suspension, with Adam Forshaw potentially replacing him - the English midfielder featured alongside Marc Roca in the recent friendly against Monaco. A number of players have had their wellbeing monitored given the illness within the camp, but Marsch is hopeful that the bulk of the squad will be available.

Possible Leeds United starting lineup: Klaesson; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen; Aaronson, Forshaw, Roca; Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood.