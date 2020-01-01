La Liga boss Tebas slams 'clandestine' Super League plans

The spinoff competition remains a pipe dream for now but a very dangerous one, according to the man in charge of Spain's top-flight

president Javier Tebas has slammed a proposed , claiming current planning is "clandestine" and that any such competition would quickly go bankrupt.

A Super League involving Europe's biggest clubs has been floated in recent years, with president Florentino Perez recently throwing his support behind such an idea.

Despite gaining support from some sections, concrete plans for the competition remain tight-lipped, with Tebas particularly skeptical about how a Super League would be funded.

The Liga chief is also wary of the effect it would have for existing leagues, noting that both FIFA and UEFA would likely go to war to stop it.

“The Super League thing is clandestine. I've only seen one president, [Josep] Bartomeu, talk about it for 10 seconds. If there really were 10-12 clubs wanting a Super League, they would say it and it would be public. It's all clandestine, hidden," Tebas told Goal.

"There is nothing official. The Super League is unfeasible. Whoever says that this is viable, does not know the football business well...

"There is talk of entering more than a billion or five hundred million per season, but those 20 clubs are already in other leagues and they already generate other money in their leagues, but the question is: are they going to go from one place to another? Are they going to put money at risk?

"There is no financial institution that wants to finance a competition, because they would be financing a war. War with FIFA, with UEFA... It is impossible to get a new competition without the consensus of these organisations.

"The Super League is a perfect project to go bankrupt, take on the fans and confront the football authorities."

Despite reports some Premier League clubs could be willing to join such a competition, Tebas revealed that to his knowledge 's more successful sides are against it.

“There's a lot of talk about the 'Big Six', but it's always underground. When it was official, an assembly of the English clubs was held and a decision was made. I have contacts with the biggest English clubs and they are against the Super League," he said.

"They have the best competition and if this Premier League model works, if this model is working, why do we have to change?

"This would be a risk. We cannot get into a war over this concept. The English are the leading economic soccer powerhouse and they don't want the Super League."