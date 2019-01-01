Keita promises Liverpool fans: There’s more to come

The 24-year-old wants to build on his performance against Genk in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp's side continue to fight on all fronts

midfielder Naby Keita is hopeful that he can step his game up a notch in the weeks to come, despite being praised for his strong form in recent outings.

The 24-year-old earned praise for his display in the thumping 4-1 victory over away from home but he wants to make such performances the norm.

With a fixture against looming in the on Wednesday and the prospect of earning another start, it seems that he wishes to lay down another marker against the Gunners.

“Of course I’m pleased with my form, but I’d like to do better,” Keita, whose time with the Reds has been persistently interrupted with physical problems, told the club’s official website.

“Yes, I agree it’s a good moment for me now to try to avoid picking up any injuries, and to therefore get plenty of playing time.

“I feel that moving on from the recent injury that if I can get to play in a lot of matches, I can really try to help the team where I can.”

Indeed, he hopes that his Champions League display is just the start of things to come.

“I would like to do better than that,” he continued. “It was a match we set out to win. I played well enough to please everyone, but I’d like to do better than that in the next matches as well.”

Earning regular game time at Liverpool promises to be a challenge for the Guinea international, who arrived at the club from in the summer of 2018.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have one of the most competitive squads in the game, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those battling it out for a starting berth.

As such, Keita must make the most of each minute he spends on the field, with the central player restricted to just five appearances and 184 minutes of competitive game time this season.

He started the Carabao Cup win over MK Dons and will hope to be given another opportunity to shine against Arsenal on Wednesday at Anfield.