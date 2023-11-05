'Keep believing in us' - Alejandro Garnacho sends message to Man Utd fans following dramatic Premier League win over Fulham

Manchester United youngster, Alejandro Garnacho, asked fans to 'keep believing' following yesterday's victory over Fulham.

Garnacho posts rallying cry on Instagram

United beat Fulham 1-0 in final minutes

United sit eighth in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old winger posted the message on his Instagram story and will be hoping to use the victory as a springboard to save their season. Garnacho had an assist for Scott McTominay chalked off for offside by a four-minute-long VAR check but United responded and won the game through a stunning Bruno Fernandes goal.

Instagram (garnacho7)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United snatched the winner in the dying moments of the game and sit eighth in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side needed a victory, having been dumped 3-0 out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle in the week - ending their defence of the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO AND UNITED? Garnacho's side travel to Denmark to take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League knowing anything but a win puts their progression to the round of 16 in jeopardy.

