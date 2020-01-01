'Kane and Son are the best partnership in the world' - Defoe credits 'unbelievable' Mourinho for Spurs pair's success

The Tottenham duo are on their way to becoming the Premier League's most prolific pair ever and have seemed unstoppable under the Portuguese coach

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are the best partnership in world football right now, according to former forward Jermain Defoe.

The and captains have helped fire Jose Mourinho’s Spurs to the top of the table, and are well on their way to becoming the most prolific duo in Premier League history.

Despite drawing a blank in the goalless draw with last time out, Kane and Son have assisted each other to score 29 goals in the Premier League. Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba hold the all-time record after combining 36 times for Chelsea.

Kane has registered an incredible 13 goals and 11 assists in 16 games in all competitions this season, while only ’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more than Son’s nine goals in the Premier League.

Defoe scored almost 150 goals in 11 seasons at Tottenham and he thinks Mourinho deserves immense credit for helping the pair flourish together.

"With Kane and Son, what Mourinho has done has been incredible,' Defoe said on the Mennie Talks Podcast.

"Those two are the best partnership in world football at the minute. The hardest thing that you can do at the top level is to be consistent, so for those two to show that consistency, for me is unbelievable.

“Son is dynamic, so he runs in behind. He gets the ball and he is direct, he beats people.”

Tottenham were 14th in the Premier League when Mourinho took over late in 2019, and the turnaround he has orchestrated has surprised many.

After some mixed years at Chelsea and , plenty dismissed the veteran Portuguese as past his best when he was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s surprise successor.

Now Spurs are flying high – though Mourinho insists they aren’t in the title race – and Defoe thinks fans should appreciate the coach’s enduring greatness.

"I think it is understanding the players that he has got. Credit to Mourinho because there were a lot of people before he took the job that were thinking ‘no’.

“I believe that you should always appreciate greatness because he is a great manager. He is unbelievable."