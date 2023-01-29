Juventus vs Monza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Juventus against Monza on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Juventus will host Monza in a Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides have already met each other twice this season with each team winning one apiece. In fact, after the 1-0 win in the reverse match against the Bianconeri on September 18, Monza could become only the second team in the history of Serie A to win their first two matches against Juventus in the top flight, after Inter in 1930.

Moreover, Monza are the debutant club with the most points in the first half of the season (22 in 19 games). They haven’t lost in their last five league games (W2 D3), their longest unbeaten streak in the top top-flight.

On the other hand, Juventus find themselves in the 11th spot after 15 points were deducted following an investigation into their past transfer dealings. They were held by Atalanta in their previous outing and will be desperate to get three points so that they can at least finish within the top four, which would ensure them a Champions League spot for next season.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Monza date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Monza Date: January 29, 2023 Kick-off: 2:00 pm GMT / 9:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Monza on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Monza can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on BT Sport App and website.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App/Website India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will miss Mattia De Sciglio for this fixture. Although Leonardo Bonucci has resumed full training, he is yet to get match fit.

Paul Pogba might make the bench for this game after he featured in a warm-up match this week.

However, Weston McKennie could be left out as he is nearing a Premier League switch to Leeds United.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Di Maria, Kostic; Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro. Midfielders Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Pogba, Cuadrado. Forwards Ake, Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Milik, Di Maria, Vlahovic, Jorge.

Monza team news and squad

Monza have no fitness concerns and Raffaele Palladino has the luxury to pick his best XI from the entire squad at his disposal.

Juventus loanee Dany Mota has regained full fitness and could feature against his parent club.

Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; Izzo, Mari, Marlon; Birindelli, Pessina, Rovella, Augusto; Ciurria, Caprari; Petagna