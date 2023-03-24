Joao Felix to Man Utd? Red Devils plotting sensational summer swoop after successful Chelsea loan spell

Manchester United could hijack Chelsea's attempts to sign Joao Felix permanently in the summer, reports have claimed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix agreed a straight loan to Stamford Bridge in January after Chelsea met Atletico Madrid's demands and paid a loan fee of around £11million, pipping United and Arsenal to the deal. Now Graham Potter's side seem keen to snap up the 23-year-old on a permanent deal – but Spanish newspaper AS claim they will face renewed competition from United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag's men showed interest in Felix in January as they weighed up how to replace Cristano Ronaldo. In the end, United signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley while Felix switched to Chelsea, where he's scored twice in seven league appearances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The latest from Spanish media is that it may take a bid of £80 million ($97.8m) to land Felix on a permanent basis in the summer. It's said that United dropped their interest in the player, even after refusing to pay the loan fee in January, and that he's on Ten Hag's attacking shortlist for the summer.

DID YOU KNOW? Felix got sent off less than an hour into his Chelsea debut against Fulham. He then scored on his next appearance for the Blues at West Ham

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? After starting in Portugal's 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Liechtenstein on Thursday night, Felix will hope to feature again versus Luxembourg on Sunday; then it's back to action with Chelsea who take on Aston Villa on April 1.