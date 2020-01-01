‘Isco would help Arsenal, as would Wenger’s experience’ – Frimpong discusses needs at Emirates Stadium

The former Gunners midfielder wants to see additions made in upcoming windows and hopes Mikel Arteta will be given time to get things right

playmaker Isco would “definitely help ”, says former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong, while Arsene Wenger’s vast experience could be put to good use at Emirates Stadium if the decision is taken to part with Mikel Arteta.

Change on and off the field is being mooted in north London amid struggles to establish any kind of momentum in 2020-21.

Arsenal have made their worst start to a league season since 1974-75, while another route to major silverware has been shut off after slipping out of the at the quarter-final stage.

January will present the Gunners with an opportunity to bolster their ranks, as another transfer window swings open, and Frimpong believes that Isco could be a useful addition as he struggles for regular game time in Spain – although the plugging of defensive leaks is considered to be a top priority.

The Arsenal academy graduate told PlayOJO: “We need a centre-back and a full-back and midfielders.

“It’s very important we get some players in because I feel in defence we are weak. When teams attack us, we look vulnerable.

“We’ve had this issue for many years and we haven’t sorted the situation out. Quality signings are the only thing that going to help the team at the moment.

“Isco is a proven player, he’s won the and played for and could definitely help Arsenal, but the problem isn’t attacking players, its defensively we need help.”

Frimpong added on the need for Arsenal to raise collective standards and the struggles currently being endured: “It’s down to a lack of competition in the squad. The players are not good enough.

“When I was at Arsenal, there was what you could call mediocre squad players, even at clubs like Real Madrid you have this structure, but at the moment, when you at looking at the Arsenal team, who are the stars? There are no stars in the team. There is no player in the Arsenal squad where you think ‘I’m going to get off the sofa and go watch this guy play’ and that’s the problem.

“The players are just not good enough for a club like Arsenal. Until we bring in new players, the club is going to continue to struggle.

“The problem isn’t the manager, it’s that some of the players aren’t good enough for a club like Arsenal.”

While Frimpong wants to point fingers of blame in the direction of underperforming players at the Emirates, Arteta is facing some uncomfortable questions regarding his ongoing presence.

The chances of the Gunners turning to a familiar face, one that spent 22 years in their dugout before walking away in 2018, are unlikely, with the expectation being that a Spanish tactician will be given time to get things right.

Frimpong, though, said on the value of enticing Wenger back: “I hope it does work out with Mikel, but I would take Arsene back due to his experience.

“He has the capability of bringing very good players in because he has the respect and he would attract very good players.

“However, I don’t think Arsene has any intention of coming back to Arsenal as a manager. We just need to move forward we what we have and that is Mikel and I believe he is good enough for the job.”