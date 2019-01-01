Injured Laporte undergoes knee surgery in Barcelona

The Premier League champions are now aware of the exact nature of the issue but have not yet provided a return date for the centre-back

have confirmed that Aymeric Laporte has successfully completed surgery on his injured knee.

The French defender took a harsh knock during the first half of Saturday’s game at Etihad Stadium after attempting to tackle defender Adam Webster.

With the player having travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist, City released a statement on Wednesday following the procedure.

“Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus during Saturday's win over Brighton,” it reads.

“The surgery, carried out by Dr. Ramon Cugat in , was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course.

“Everyone at City wishes Aymeric a full and speedy recovery.”

Laporte himself also took to social media to provide an update of his own.

“Hi everyone! After successful completion of yesterday evenings surgery, I would like to say thanks for all your messages of support during the last few days,” the 25-year-old said.

“I feel truly loved and so thankful about it. I am sad for not being able to join the national team and to not fulfil my dream of making the debut with Les Bleus.

“I would like to thank the Coach for being so supportive. From now on we start counting down the days to go back to the pitch.”

No return date has been revealed by the club, but manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday that he expected the centre-back to be out for 'a while'.

“He's gone to hospital. It doesn’t look good,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t know right now what he has but we will know tomorrow. They’re diagnosing what he has right now.

Article continues below

“I’m waiting for the doctor to call me. He might be out for a while.”

A confirmation of the severity of the severity of the injury will provide little consolation to the City boss, who now has to look at other players to step up in Laporte's absence.

“During the season it happens and the other guys are going to make a step forward,” Pep said. “One day we need to use Kyle Walker as a central defender, he is going to play central defender, so we are going to find solutions.”