Inaki Williams posts sarcastic laughter tweet after Barcelona benefit from hugely controversial VAR call in narrow win over Athletic Club

- Athletic Club lost narrowly at home
- Are now five points outside European spots
- Raphinha grabbed the only goal
WHAT HAPPENED? Inaki Williams appeared to have levelled the score in the 90th minute against Barcelona, but a lengthy VAR check adjudged that his teammate Iker Muniain handled the ball in the build-up to the goal. The Liga leaders went on to win the game 1-0. Williams wasn't particularly pleased with VAR's controversial decision to overturn the equaliser, something he made clear via his official Twitter account after the game. The 28-year-old's sarcasm came across clearly as he wrote in block capitals: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA"
IN A PHOTO:Getty
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Athletic Club, who have now lost three of their last four games, called the refereeing into question after full-time. Captain Oscar de Marcos said of the VAR decision: "It’s normal we’re annoyed, you can’t celebrate goals now. It was a bit dodgy, I didn’t see it but they told me it looks like a shoulder. With all the work we did, to end with this feeling always hurts."
WHAT NEXT? Athletic Club are now five points behind sixth-placed Villarreal as they continue their hunt for European football next year. Ernesto Valverde's side will hope to close that gap as they play Real Valladolid on Friday.