Hugo Broos: The man who gave us back Bafana Bafana - He believed in local talent and rebuilt national pride

Lerato Mkhondo gives the national team coach his dues for turning the team's fortunes around.

When Hugo Broos took charge of a struggling Bafana Bafana in 2021, he probably had no idea that he wasn’t just coaching a team - he was becoming the heartbeat of a football nation desperate for revival.

He inherited a team many had already written off. Bafana were flat, directionless, and far from the fierce force they once were. For years, South African football fans watched in frustration as the team stumbled from one disappointment to another.

It wasn’t always like this. There was a time when Bafana Bafana stood tall. We were champions of Africa in 1996 under the legendary Clive Barker. We made it to another Afcon final in 1998, losing only to Egypt. We qualified for the World Cup three times - 1998, 2002, and 2010 - and though we didn’t go far, we walked onto the world stage with pride.

Article continues below

Then came the collapse. Politics behind the scenes, constant coaching changes, and a lack of direction tore the team apart. The 2006 Afcon was a nightmare - we didn’t score a single goal. We failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup. Even with big-name coaches like Carlos Alberto Parreira, we couldn’t find our way.

By the time we hosted the 2010 World Cup, we were hoping for a miracle. We showed glimpses of potential in the Confederations Cup the year before, even holding our own against powerhouses like Spain. But at the World Cup, we crashed out in the group stages - and from there, it only got worse.

We became almost unrecognisable. Losing to teams we used to dominate. Slipping down the rankings. The soul of South African football was fading.

Then came Hugo Broos - and everything changed. From day one, he brought belief. He brought structure, vision, and fire. He took a team at rock bottom and gave us something we hadn’t had in years: hope.

Under his leadership, we came agonisingly close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, beating big teams like Ghana along the way. We missed out, but for the first time in a long time, it felt like we were building toward something real. And that feeling? It only grew stronger!

At the 2023 Afcon, Bafana Bafana rose from the ashes and finished third - a performance few expected, but one that lit up the country. Broos hadn't just given us results; he’d given us our pride back.

And here we are, looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, sitting on top of Group C with 13 points. We’ve got Lesotho, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Rwanda ahead. These games won’t be easy, but one thing is clear: South Africa is back. And we’re going to America!

One of the most remarkable things about Broos is his faith in local talent. Most of the squad is made up of players from the Premier Soccer League - proof that the quality is right here at home. He’s built such depth that even a second-string team can go out and compete with the best.

Injury worries are now a thing of the past. We’ve got backups who are ready, capable, and hungry. We treat friendlies like serious prep work. That’s the kind of mentality Broos has instilled - a winning culture, a brotherhood, a belief in the badge.

Only a coach with vision could have turned things around like this. Only a leader with purpose could have rebuilt a fallen giant. Hugo Broos didn’t just take a job - he accepted a mission. And now, South Africa dreams again.

Bafana Bafana is no longer a memory of the past and we have Hugo Broos to thank for that.