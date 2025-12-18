Villarreal welcomes FC Barcelona this Sunday, 21 December, at 4:15 p.m. at the Estadio de la Cerámica, for matchday 17 of the 2025-2026 LaLiga season.

The match will be available in Spain via DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2 and LaLiga TV Bar, while in Mexico it can be watched on Sky Sports.

In South America, the match will be broadcast on ESPN and Disney+. Finally, in the United States, the match will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, and Fubo Sports.

The Yellow Submarine comes into the match after seeing its game against Levante postponed on matchday 16 due to a red alert caused by heavy rains. Marcelino García Toral's team is third in the standings with 35 points, a position it is looking to maintain before the winter break.

For their part, the Culés beat Osasuna 2-0 in their most recent league match, with a brace from Raphinha. Hansi Flick's side is top of the table with 43 points, four ahead of Real Madrid.

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de la Ceramica

The match will be played this Sunday, 21 December, at 4:15 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Mexico:9:15 a.m.

Argentina: 12:15 p.m .

12:15 p.m . United States:10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Team news and squads

Villarreal news

The Yellow Submarine suffered a heavy defeat in the round of 32 in midweek, losing 2-1 to LaLiga Hypermotion leaders Racing Santander. Ayoze Pérez scored Villarreal's only goal.

Marcelino García Toral lamented the elimination at a press conference.

"It's a hard blow. Today they knocked us out of a competition with five games left to play in the final. It's difficult, but we have to pick ourselves up because we have another game in four days," he said.

"When we arrived here two years ago, Villarreal had 12 points in 13 games. Now we have 35 out of 45. In the Champions League, if we couldn't achieve what we wanted, we must demand more of ourselves. We're out of the Cup and I take full responsibility. Today we dominated the whole game, even in the first half, with several chances, but without the necessary precision," he added.

FC Barcelona news

For their part, the Culés knocked Guadalajara out of the cup tournament 2-0, with goals from Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford, although the first goal did not come until the 76th minute.

Hansi Flick gave his impressions of his team and Marc André Ter Stegen in particular at a press conference.

"I am very happy with the players' attitude and the victory. These cup games are difficult, but we have done well. The important thing is the attitude and mentality we have had throughout the game," he said.

"Marc is the captain and has played many matches in the 12 years he has been here. We spoke with the other coaches and wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He's back, just for this match, and I think it's a good next step," he explained.

How they're approaching the match

