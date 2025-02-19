How to buy England vs Scotland Six Nations tickets: Prices, resale and more information

The Six Nations rugby resumes with a cracker from Twickenham. Want to be there?

We were on the edge of our sofas, eyes transfixed on the riveting rugby action when England entertained France at Twickenham during Round 2 of this year’s Six Nations. Elliot Daly went over during the dying embers of the absorbing encounter to seal a famous 26-25 English victory. It proved an enthralling watch for those at home or down the pub, but imagine how intense and enjoyable the experience was if you’d been viewing the action in the flesh from the Twickenham stands.

The Six Nations resumes this week following a week’s break and Steve Borthwick's England remain on home turf, as they entertain Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, February 22 (16:45 pm), with the Calcutta Cup once again up for grabs. The Tartan Army take to the road for the first time in 2025, but they will be buoyed by their recent record against the ‘Auld Emery’. Amazingly, the Scots are currently on a four-game winning Calcutta Cup streak, but they’ve never ever won five on the bounce against England. Could they make history at Twickenham this February?

You won’t want to miss this epic encounter. If you’ve not been to a live rugby union international, this could be the perfect opportunity to join the party or if you’ve been before, you will be craving more. Let GOAL take you through how you can obtain tickets for the England vs Scotland Six Nations clash at Twickenham. Where you can buy them, what prices you can expect to pay and what the remaining tournament schedule looks like.

When is the England vs Scotland Six Nations match?

What: Six Nations Championship match – Round 3 When: Saturday, February 22, 2025 Kick-off: 4:45 pm GMT Where: Twickenham (known as the Allianz Stadium for sponsorship reasons)

How to buy Six Nations 2025 tickets

Getty Images

There are several ways to purchase Six Nations tickets, with each participating nation selling seats through their respective ticket portals for home and away matches. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation for the Championship encounters. Sales generally occur over a series of priority windows for union members before any remaining seats are available for general sale.

Below, you can find a list of all the teams’ respective ticket portals, showing you all the current seats available for the various forthcoming Six Nations encounters. Additional ticket drops may be released on a match-by-match basis closer to game day.

Six Nations: England vs Scotland tickets on StubHub

In addition to first-hand sales through the official ticketing portals, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. England vs Scotland tickets for Saturday, February 22 are currently available on Stubhub, ranging from £200-£2000.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Where is the England vs Scotland Six Nations match taking place?

Getty Images

Twickenham hosts all of England’s rugby union internationals. Twickenham Stadium (now officially known as Allianz Stadium, Twickenham), located in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, is owned by the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), which has its headquarters there. Often called "the Home of Rugby", it's the world's largest rugby union stadium, with a current capacity of 82,000.

The first rugby union game played at Twickenham was Harlequins vs Richmond in October 1909, with the first international, England vs Wales, being held there in January 1910. Twickenham has also staged NFL and rugby league games and hosted rugby union matches and competitions (England internationals, Premiership matches, the Varsity match and more). Many world-famous music artists have performed there, too, such as Bon Jovi, U2, the Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica.

What is the remaining Six Nations 2025 schedule?

Round Date Match Time 3 Saturday, February 22 Wales vs Ireland 2:15 pm (GMT) / 3.15 pm (CET) Saturday, February 22 England vs Scotland 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Sunday, February 23 Italy vs France 4 pm (CET) / 3 pm (GMT) 4 Saturday, March 8 Ireland vs France 2:15 pm (GMT) / 3.15 pm (CET) Saturday, March 8 Scotland vs Wales 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Sunday, March 9 England vs Italy 3 pm (GMT) / 4 pm (CET) 5 Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 3:15 pm (CET) / 2.15 pm (GMT) Saturday, March 15 Wales vs England 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Saturday, March 15 France vs Scotland 9 pm (CET) / 8 pm (GMT)

How to watch or stream the England v Scotland Six Nations match

England vs Scotland will be screened live on ITV or STV from 4:45 pm on Saturday, February 22 in the UK and can be streamed on ITVX.

All Six Nations 2025 matches are available to watch live, free of charge, on either BBC or ITV, and streamed live on BBCi Player or ITVX. Elsewhere in the world, they can viewed on the following TV networks or streaming services.