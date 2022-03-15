How Real Madrid plan to sign both Mbappe & Haaland amid huge salary savings

The savings plan put in place by Real Madrid over recent years is ready to pay healthy interest, with the Liga giants in a position where big-money deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer are now possible.

The Blancos have been heavily linked with two world-class strikers for some time now, with Paris Saint-Germain's France international Kylian Mbappe edging towards free agency while Borussia Dortmund's prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is expected to seek out a new challenge in 2022.

Florentino Perez is ready to indulge in more recruitment business of the ‘Galactico’ kind, with there an opportunity for Real to acquire two of the most sought-after talents on the planet within the same transfer window.

How can Real Madrid afford Mbappe and Haaland?

La Liga has published the salary limits for all of the teams in the Spanish top flight, and Real find themselves with €739 million (£621m/$812m) of breathing space in the sports expenses department.

The Blancos are expected to free up a further €70m (£59m/$77m) on their wage bill once the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo depart at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

More funds could be generated by summer sales, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz among those to be generating exit talk at Santiago Bernabeu, and space will be required in the attacking ranks for any new arrivals.

Finding buyers for those working on lucrative contracts will not be easy, but deals could be done if the Blancos open themselves up to discussions with interested parties.

How much will it cost to sign Mbappe and Haaland?

Getty

Real were prepared to splash out more than €200m (£168m/$220m) on the signing of World Cup winner Mbappe in the summer of 2021, but his contract at PSG is now expiring and no transfer fee will be required to secure his signature if fresh terms are not thrashed out in France.

Those in Madrid believe that Mbappe could be acquired in a total outlay of €120m (£101m/$132m), when salary and signing bonuses are taken into account, meaning that Haaland could also be targeted.

Rival interest in the 21-year-old frontman would need to be fended off, with Manchester City also sniffing around for a new number nine, but the Blancos believe that two stunning additions can be made to their squad.

Haaland is understood to be open to the idea of speaking with Real and could be acquired in a deal that costs around €300m (£252m/$330m) over the course of a five-year contract.

It is important to take into consideration the fact that the Blancos’ operating costs are currently around €400m (£336m/$440m), but any investment in Mbappe and Haaland would be spread over the course of long-term contracts – helping to keep the club well inside La Liga expenditure limits.

Real are ready to prove that they are major players on the transfer scene once again, with the intention being – as redevelopment work at the Bernabeu also helps to bring in more funds - to compete with big-spending Premier League heavyweights for the very best talent available.

