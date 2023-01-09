How many trophies did Gareth Bale win? Former Real Madrid, Tottenham & Wales star's honours list

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glorious career that lasted 16 years.
The Wales legend has won plenty of silverware during his time in the game in memorable stints with Real Madrid, Tottenham and Los Angeles FC.
But how many honours does Gareth Bale have in his trophy cabinet? GOAL takes a look.
How many trophies did Gareth Bale win?
Bale's most precious silverware will be the UEFA Champions League winner's medals he won during his time with Spanish giants Real Madrid.
He won the Champions League five times with Real to become one of the few players to have won that many premier European titles. In fact, only Los Blancos legend Paco Gento has more European Cups to his name.
|Competition
|Won
|Years won
|UEFA Champions League
|5
|2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22
|UEFA Super Cup
|3
|2014, 2016, 2017
|Club World Cup
|3
|2014, 2017, 2018
|La Liga
|3
|2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22
|Copa Del Rey
|1
|2013-14
|SuperCopa
|1
|2017
|MLS Cup
|1
|2022
|Supporters' Shield
|1
|2022
Which individual awards did Gareth Bale win?
Bale has won individual awards both at club and international level. He was the Player of the Season in the Premier League in the 2012-13 season and was included in the UEFA Team of the Year twice, in 2011 and 2013.
His impact for the Wales national team made him a six-time Welsh Footballer of the Year award winner.
|Competition
|Won
|Years won
|UEFA Team of the Year
|2
|2011, 2013
|Welsh Footballer of the Year
|6
|2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
|Premier League Player of the Month
|3
|2010, 2012, 2013
|PFA Team of the Year
|4
|2006-07, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13
|Club World Cup Golden Ball
|1
|2018
|PFA Player's Player of the Year
|2
|2010-12, 2012-13
|PFA Young Player of the Year
|1
|2012-13
|Premier League Player of the Season
|1
|2012-13
|Tottenham Player of the Year
|1
|2012-13