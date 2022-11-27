Havertz dropped for Germany's crunch World Cup clash with Spain as Chelsea star pays price for poor display vs Japan

Kai Havertz has paid the price for his poor display against Japan after being dropped for Germany's crucial World Cup clash against Spain.

Havertz dropped for crunch match vs Spain

Replaced by Bayern Munich's Goretzka

Loss would leave difficult situation on final matchday

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has been dropped by Germany and replaced by Leon Goretzka for Germany's crunch game against Spain at the World Cup. A poor display against Japan was likely the deciding factor for Hansi Flick, who is looking to pick his side up following the surprise defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A victory would put Germany in a much better position going into the final matchday against Costa Rica, after they beat Japan earlier today. A loss still wouldn't see them out of the competition, but it would leave them needing a win against Costa Rica on the final matchday and Spain to beat Japan.