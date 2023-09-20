Harry Kane admits his £100m price tag means there's 'big expectation' at Bayern Munich but he's 'not worried' about Man Utd after goal-scoring outing against former suitors

Richard Mills
Harry Kane admits there is a 'big expectation' that comes with his Bayern Munich move but was not 'worried' about Manchester United in their 4-3 win.

  • Kane scores in 4-3 win for Bayern
  • Striker admits to pressure over transfer

  • 30-year-old less worried about United

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane swapped Tottenham for the German giants this summer for an initial £86.4 million (€100m/$106.6m), with add-ons taking the price close to £100m, and has had a positive start at the Bundesliga outfit, scoring five goals in six matches, the latest of which came in their 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United - a side that tried to sign him earlier this summer. The England captain admitted the hefty price tag brings with it a certain amount of pressure. Incidentally, following the victory over United, the 30-year-old said he was more focused on himself, rather than worrying about Erik ten Hag's men.

WHAT THEY SAID: The striker, who scored from the spot against United, told TNT Sports: "As a striker I know I'll get chances. It's exciting to play with them. We're still getting to know each other. I'm excited for what's to come.

"Whenever there's a big price tag there's a big expectation and you want to repay the club who have put faith in you."

He added on United: "They are going through a difficult spell with injuries. They have a lot of talent - you saw that in the last five minutes. Overall I'm not too worried about them, I'm more focused on myself."

Next matches

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern want to become a force in the Champions League again and got off to the right start with a win over the Red Devils. However, it was far from a complete performance and they will have to improve if they want to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and holders Manchester City.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Harry Kane Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 2023-24GettyHarry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bayern and Kane are back in action against VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

