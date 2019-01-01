Guardiola: I might watch The Masters over Liverpool!

The Manchester City boss said he could choose to watch golf over the match involving his club's top title rivals

Pep Guardiola has admitted he might decide to watch The Masters over the - match which could see fall out of the top spot in the table.

Man City took care of business in the early Premier League game on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over that saw them return to the summit.

But while Liverpool could restore their advantage with a victory over the Blues at Anfield, Pep said the Masters might be his preferred viewing option.

"I'll be on the bus or plane," Guardiola said. "Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari are playing. We will watch the Masters and maybe the Liverpool game. Hopefully, Chelsea do a good job."

More to follow...