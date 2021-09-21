Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, and Josh Wilson-Esbrand were named in the starting XI alongside some big names

Pep Guardiola named five debutants to Manchester City's lineup to face Wycombe in the Carabao Cup, turning to a group of youngsters to join first-team stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns and Josh Wilson-Esbrand were named in the starting XI, with the five youngsters making their first senior appearances for the club in the 6-1 victory.

After going behind early, Manchester City ended up cruising to victory behind goals from De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer with Riyad Mahrez also firing a brace.

Who are the Man City newcomers?

Lavia came into the midfield alongside De Bruyne and Foden, with the Belgian starting over the injured Rodri and the rested Fernandinho, who Lavia has been compared to.

Egan-Riley, Mbete, Burns and Wilson-Esbrand will form City's backline amid injuries to John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksander ZInchenko, while Ruben Dias has been rested.

Among the players who were brought on as substitutes was youngster James McAtee, who has been dubbed 'The Salford Silva' due to his stylistic resemblance to Man City icon David Silva.

Of the five debutants, only Wilson-Esbrand did not go the full 90 minutes as he was replaced by McAtee.

Wilson-Esbrand and Mbete were both credited with assists in the victory, with the latter setting up Mahez's first and the latter assisting Palmer on City's final goal.

Article continues below

What did Guardiola say?

"I am just going to say thank you very much to all the Academy," the Man City boss said after the game. "They have many good players, not just one or two. All of them are incredibly well-educated people. Thanks to their families. We have talented players. We can count on them absolutely.

"With their skills and desire, they got it at this club. I am so proud to be manager of this club."

Further reading