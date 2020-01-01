‘Greenwood’s time is coming & he can replace Rashford’ – Man Utd youngster backed by Berbatov to shine against Liverpool

The ex-Red Devils striker believes one exciting academy graduate is capable of covering for another if injury forces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into changes

Mason Greenwood’s “time is coming” and the teenager is more than capable of covering for Marcus Rashford if ’s top scorer misses out against , says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils saw their 18-goal leading marksman forced from the field again during a midweek FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves .

It could be that an untimely knock keeps Rashford on the sidelines for a crunch clash with arch-rivals at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shuffle his pack if that is the case, but Berbatov believes 18-year-old academy graduate Greenwood is ready to take on more responsibility.

The former United striker told Betfair : “If Marcus Rashford is going to miss Sunday's match against Liverpool through injury then no doubt it will be a big blow for the team.

“Sometimes these kind of injuries happen when you come from the bench into a match, which is why it's sometimes better to rest your big players and rotate the team, especially when you have so many games. I just hope it's not something serious for him because he is a key player.

“I'm sure Mason Greenwood will be looking at this situation and thoughts will be crossing his mind. I have no doubt that his time is coming.

“I think he should be confident and calm enough to step up and not feel too much pressure if Rashford isn't available. Greenwood is only 18 and he's scored plenty of goals already this season, which is a great achievement.

“Greenwood has got nothing to worry about if he is to lead the line on Sunday because, when he has been given chances to shine, he has done great.

Article continues below

“He's a goalscorer, and with that left foot of his, he certainly knows where the net is. I wish him luck for Sunday and I'd urge him to stay calm, don't be nervous and if the chance comes, just take it.

Greenwood, who was handed his senior bow last season, has netted nine times in 27 appearances this term .

Big things are expected of him, while many are tipping his partnership with Rashford and Anthony Martial to go from strength to strength and emulate some iconic attacking units from the past .