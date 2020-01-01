Greenwood: I want to make my mark at Man Utd & win trophies

The English striker has described his breakthrough season at Old Trafford as "mind-blowing", but says he is eager to keep progressing

Mason Greenwood has opened up on his future ambitions at , expressing a desire to get his hands on major silverware as soon as possible.

Greenwood signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils back in October 2018, and he has since emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were both shipped off to last summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer putting his trust in Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to lead the line.

More teams

Greenwood has rewarded his manager's faith by scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season - a record made all the more impressive by the fact he has been mostly used as a substitute.

The teenage centre-forward will likely see plenty more minutes between now and May, especially with Rashford sidelined until March with a back injury.

He has now offered an insight into his aspirations with United over the next few years, while attempting to explain the "amazing" feeling of stepping out onto the hallowed turf of Old Trafford.

“It's mind-blowing really,“ Greenwood told the club's official website. “Being in the Manchester United first-team dressing room and stepping out at Old Trafford.

“I can't explain it really. It's just amazing. You see me smile when I score. It's out of this world.

“I want to make my mark at the club and score as many goals as I possibly can. I want to win trophies at United, every young boy coming up from the Academy does, so it would be amazing to get one of them soon.”

Greenwood added on his desire to keep improving: “Everything has been quick and I've had to take everything on board really and to listen to what the manager and the other players have to say.

“It's been a hard journey and I'm nowhere near where I want to be yet. I'll carry on working hard and keep going.

“But if someone said to me at the start of the season, 'you'll score 10 goals for Manchester United in your first season', I would have taken it straight away. I've done that now and I want more.”

Solskjaer has received plenty of criticism for United's inconsistency this season, but Greenwood credits the Norwegian for playing a key role in his development and insists "everyone listens to him" because of his wealth of experience on the playing side.

Article continues below

“Ole is a major part,” added Greenwood. “He has done it himself and knows what is he is talking about. Everyone listens to him. He helps me a lot.

"Obviously, Kieran [McKenna] as well. I was with him in my first season in the youth team and now he's with the first team.”

Greenwood will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's line up when United travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday, with a crucial fixture against fourth-placed on the cards.