Gracias, Padre: The man who made Pirates fans 'Happy People' again - Riveiro brought heart, hope, and happiness back to the Buccaneers

Lerato Mkhondo salutes the Spanish tactician who came to coach a football team but left a legacy that transcended the trophies he won.

They say football is just a game until a man like Jose Riveiro comes along and makes it feel like something more.

When Riveiro first landed in South Africa, some fans asked, “Jose who?” - but by the time he left, the Buccaneers were all calling him our coach, Padre, one of the greatest to do it for the Ezikamagebhula.

He arrived without a trophy, a chant, or even a proper nickname - and somehow left with all three.

As someone who’s regularly on the ground, engaging with Orlando Pirates supporters day in and day out, I witnessed something special. Whenever Coach Riveiro’s name came up, their faces lit up instantly. You could feel the connection - real, deep, and heartfelt - in the way they spoke about him. The love and respect they had for the Spaniard wasn’t just admiration; it was something rare, and perhaps, impossible to surpass.

When the rumors started flying that Jose Riveiro might not renew his contract, I talked to plenty of Buccaneer fans. I asked if they wanted him to stay, and without missing a beat, every single one said yes. They told me just how much this coach meant to them - more than just tactics, he had touched their hearts.

Then came the news he wouldn’t be sticking around. The first thing I thought about was those fans, who had grown so attached to him. I couldn’t imagine how crushed they must have felt. So I went back to the ground to hear it straight from them. Just like I expected - they were hurt, sad, devastated. As they shared their goodbye messages, I held back tears myself. And that’s when it hit me - I'm not even a Pirates fan, but I felt that pain deep inside. Jose had become so much more than a coach; he had given these people their joy back.

The Soweto giants had just suffered the sting of losing the Nedbank Cup to their fierce rivals, Kaizer Chiefs - but if you thought that crushed them, you’d be wrong. It was the news of Jose’s abrupt departure that truly devastated the club and its supporters. The announcement came just 24 hours before his final game, scheduled for Tuesday, 13 May, against Golden Arrows - a match where he was honoured and celebrated by the club and all who adored him. The scenes were nothing short of emotional. I even shed tears myself during the well-deserved tribute after the game.

For one unforgettable matchday, the sea of black and white held something extra - a banner lovingly crafted by Orlando Pirates supporters for Coach Riveiro. It wasn’t just ink on fabric; it was memory, gratitude, and pride stitched into every corner. Whether you were in the stands or watching from home, you felt it - a tribute from the heart to the man who became more than a coach. He became one of us.

It’s not often that a stranger becomes family, but that’s exactly what Jose Riveiro did for Orlando Pirates - and for all of us in the stands.

Jose Riveiro didn’t just coach Orlando Pirates - he quietly rewrote part of our club’s soul.

Like a lot of folks have said, Jose leaves Orlando Pirates in a much better spot than he found it.

To the guy who reminded Pirates fans what “Happy People” really means—and who brought back not just the club’s pride but the fans’ too—I say, Gracias, Padre!