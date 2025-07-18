Good move for Nkota: He didn’t just leave for game time, he left for the bag!

Lerato Mkhondo looks at the most surprising transfer of the window as Pirates' 20-year-old midfielder heads off to one of the richest leagues in the world.

As expected, teams are heading into the new season with changes that could help them rebuild and improve on last season’s performance.

Kaizer Chiefs haven’t done too badly so far, especially with the acquisition of former Orlando Pirates duo Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane. I believe they’re a great addition to the squad. Given the challenge of the CAF Confederation Cup, the former Bucs stars will bring valuable experience in continental competitions.

However, one standout move tops them all for me: Mohau Nkota’s transfer to Saudi Arabia.

In a surprising development, Orlando Pirates confirmed that the talented midfielder has secured a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq FC on a three-year deal. It was a move no one saw coming.

This is undoubtedly a fantastic move for Nkota, coming at the right age and at the right time. There’s no denying he still had a lot to offer at Pirates, with plenty of potential to grow. But when an opportunity like this comes along, and both the player and club are aligned, it’s a chance worth taking. It allows him to step out of his comfort zone, challenge himself, and grow even further.

At just 20 years old, Nkota is now set to showcase his talent in one of the Middle East’s most competitive leagues. It won’t be easy, and he’ll need time to adapt but there’s no doubt he has the mental strength and maturity to rise to the occasion.

The bright youngster isn’t the first South African to make a move to the Saudi Pro League. The likes of Ayanda Patosi, Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, and the legendary Zane Moosa have all paved the way. Nkota is now following in proud footsteps.

Saudi clubs are known for offering lucrative contracts, and while the exact details of Nkota’s salary haven’t been revealed, it’s safe to assume the financial package is significant enough to help him build a stable future beyond football.

That said, Nkota is still young, and I hope he has the right support system around him to help manage his finances wisely. A football career is short, and it’s vital to make smart choices early on. This is a golden opportunity for him to stay grounded, focused, and plan wisely for the future.

Here’s to wishing the Kimberley-born star all the best in Saudi Arabia. We’ll be cheering for him from this side!