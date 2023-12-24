GOAL's ultimate football quiz of 2023: From huge transfers for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, to memorable matches, manager sackings & more!

Put your knowledge to the test and let us know how many you get right in the comments below!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JANUARY: Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea for a British-record fee - how much was it?</h3><ul><li>£50m ($63m)</li><li>£64m ($80m)</li><li>£106m ($131m)</li><li>£226m ($285m)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JANUARY: Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Al-Nassr - who is on stage with him here at his unveiling?</h3><ul><li>Irina Shayk</li><li>Kim Kardashian</li><li>Victoria Beckham</li><li>Georgina Rodriguez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>FEBRUARY: Man City beat Arsenal 3-1 at Emirates Stadium in a huge title clash - who scored City's second goal?</h3><ul><li>Jack Grealish</li><li>Erling Haaland</li><li>Kevin De Bruyne</li><li>Phil Foden</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>FEBRUARY: Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield - from that Madrid XI, who is the only player not still with the club now?</h3><ul><li>Federico Valverde</li><li>Karim Benzema</li><li>Eder Militao</li><li>Dani Carvajal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MARCH: Liverpool absolutely destroyed Man Utd at Anfield - but how many goals did they score in total?</h3><ul><li>5</li><li>11</li><li>3</li><li>7</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MARCH: Bayern Munich sacked which German manager to make way for Thomas Tuchel?</h3><ul><li>Julian Nagelsmann</li><li>Hansi Flick</li><li>Jurgen Klinsmann</li><li>Jurgen Klopp</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>APRIL: What did the linesman do to Andrew Robertson that caused major controversy during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield?</h3><ul><li>Told him he wouldn't get a Christmas card</li><li>Poured water all over him</li><li>Threw his flag at him</li><li>Caught him with an elbow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>APRIL: Sadio Mane allegedly punched which former Premier League player in a Bayern bust-up that made headlines?</h3><ul><li>Serge Gnabry</li><li>Leroy Sane</li><li>Marcel Sabitzer</li><li>Joao Cancelo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MAY: Wrexham's players were taken on an all-expenses paid trip to where as a reward for earning promotion to League Two?</h3><ul><li>Ibiza</li><li>Dubai</li><li>Ayia Napa</li><li>Las Vegas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MAY: Which ex-Arsenal player confirmed he'd switched international allegiances from England to the United States?</h3><ul><li>Ainsley Maitland-Niles</li><li>Chuba Akpom</li><li>Joe Willock</li><li>Folarin Balogun</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JUNE: Why didn't Man City's Ilkay Gundogan receive an FA Cup winners' medal?</h3><ul><li>He requested not to have one</li><li>He wasn't allowed one because he was leaving Man City</li><li>The FA ran out of medals</li><li>Players over the age of 30 aren't allowed to receive a medal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JUNE: Jude Bellingham completed a mega move to Real Madrid - but which English club received around £6 million as part of the deal?</h3><ul><li>Chelsea</li><li>Birmingham City</li><li>Aston Villa</li><li>Manchester United</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JULY: Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami - but where do they play their home matches?</h3><ul><li>Yankee Stadium</li><li>Hard Rock Stadium</li><li>The David Beckham Arena</li><li>DRV PNK Stadium</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JULY: Two of Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mates also joined Inter Miami - who are they?</h3><ul><li>Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets</li><li>Luis Suarez & Javier Mascherano</li><li>Andres Iniesta & Sergi Roberto</li><li>Gerard Pique & Ivan Rakitic</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>AUGUST: Bayern Munich pulled off a deal to bring in Harry Kane - but what shirt number was he given at his new club?</h3><ul><li>7</li><li>23</li><li>11</li><li>9</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>AUGUST: The Women's World Cup took place, with Spain beating England in the final - but who hosted the tournament?</h3><ul><li>Australia & New Zealand</li><li>USA & Canada</li><li>Spain & Portugal</li><li>Brazil & Argentina</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>SEPTEMBER: Ex-PSG defender Sergio Ramos completed a sensational return to which club last summer?</h3><ul><li>Real Betis</li><li>Sevilla</li><li>Real Madrid</li><li>Girona</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>SEPTEMBER: Neymar made his long-awaited debut for which club following his summer move?</h3><ul><li>Shanghai Shenhua</li><li>Al-Nassr</li><li>Inter Miami</li><li>Al-Hilal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>OCTOBER: Birmingham City appointed which Manchester United legend to take over as their new manager?</h3><ul><li>Wayne Rooney</li><li>Roy Keane</li><li>Michael Carrick</li><li>Paul Scholes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>OCTOBER: VAR controversy marred Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham - who scored the goal that was wrongly chalked off for offside?</h3><ul><li>Darwin Nunez</li><li>Diogo Jota</li><li>Luis Diaz</li><li>Mohamed Salah</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>NOVEMBER: How many points were Everton deducted by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches?</h3><ul><li>3</li><li>10</li><li>25</li><li>15</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>NOVEMBER: Which English manager did the United States confirm will become their women's team head coach in 2024?</h3><ul><li>Gareth Southgate</li><li>Phil Neville</li><li>Casey Stoney</li><li>Emma Hayes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>DECEMBER: Which Premier League boss became the first to lose their job in the 2023-24 season?</h3><ul><li>Erik ten Hag</li><li>Paul Heckingbottom</li><li>Andoni Iraola</li><li>Steve Cooper</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>DECEMBER: Which Lionesses star won the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award for 2023?</h3><ul><li>Lauren Hemp</li><li>Mary Earps</li><li>Lauren James</li><li>Leah Williamson</li></ul></section>