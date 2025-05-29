Give Coach Fadlu Davids and Stellenbosch FC their flowers! South African football excellence on the continental stage.

Lerato Mkhondo praises the achievements of the Winelands club and a local coach making his mark on the African stage.

Coach Fadlu Davids and Stellenbosch FC have done an exceptional job in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup. Yet, their efforts seem to have flown under the radar. Representing South Africa on the continental stage, both exceeded expectations.

When Coach Fadlu took over at Tanzanian giants Simba SC, many believed he would do well. But what he achieved in just one season is nothing short of remarkable.

Davids began his coaching journey as an assistant, learning under respected figures like Ernst Middendorp, Roger de Sá, and Josef Zinnbauer. Now a UEFA Pro Licensed coach, he’s helped develop talent such as Siphesihle Ndlovu, Bandile Shandu, and the late Mlondi Dlamini - players who all started as ball boys.

Although his early head coaching roles in South Africa didn’t bring major success, his passion and tactical awareness were always evident. Now, with Simba SC, his persistence is paying off.

Simba is just a single point behind league leaders Young Africans, with one game to go. Under Fadlu's leadership, they’ve won 23 of 26 games - losing only once.

He also led the team to the CAF Confederation Cup final. Sadly, their dream ended at the hands of RS Berkane, who claimed their third title. Despite the heartbreak, it was a proud run for Fadlu and his team.

This wasn’t his first taste of a Confed Cup final though. In 2021/22, he reached the same stage as Orlando Pirates’ co-coach, again losing to Berkane via a penalty shootout.

Still, his current success as a sole head coach stands out. He’s made South Africa proud and can hold his head high. With a league title still within reach, Fadlu has a real shot at history. And even if that doesn’t happen, his impact is already significant. Credit must also go to his support team, including fellow South Africans Darian Wilken (assistant coach) and Wayne Sandilands (goalkeeper coach).

Let’s not forget Stellenbosch FC!

Stellenbosch FC also delivered an impressive campaign, reaching the semi-finals of the same competition. Despite a tough draw and losing key players like Iqraam Rayners at the start of the season and Jayden Adams in the January transfer window, the club held its own.

They finished third in the DStv Premiership - securing another CAF Confederation Cup spot for next season.

Even with the departure of one of their promising stars, Sihle Nduli - reportedly joining Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and ongoing transfer rumours surrounding recently crowned Stellenbosch Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, Fawaaz Basadien, who is said to be attracting interest from both Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates, the Western Cape-based club is unlikely to struggle. Their strong development structure and depth of talent ensure they’ll remain competitive.

Here’s to Coach Fadlu and Stellies - take your flowers! You’ve both done South African football proud.

May the next campaign bring even more success!