USMNT star Gio Reyna named to bench for Dortmund's Champions League clash with Chelsea

Gio Reyna was named to the bench for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Reyna named to bench for Dortmund

Adeyemi, Brandt and Haller start in attack

German side hosting Chelsea for first leg

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna is among the substitutes for Dortmund, with manager Edin Terzic turning to Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Sebastien Haller to lead the attack against the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT star has begun the second half of the season in fine form, scoring three goals off the bench while establishing himself as Dortmund's go-to super-sub. He started Dortmund's most recent Bundesliga match, a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen, but was relatively ineffective compared to his previous goalscoring performances.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Following Wednesday's first leg, Dortmund will face Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in their next three Bundesliga matches before heading to Stamford Bridge on March 7 to finish the last-16 match-up.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!