WATCH: Future Real Madrid star Endrick targeted by vicious high tackle in Palmeiras' goalless draw with Corinthians

Palmeiras and future Real Madrid star Endrick was targeted by a dangerous high tackle in the club's goalless draw against Corinthians.

Endrick targeted with dangerous challenge

Will join Real Madrid in 2024

Palmeiras held to a goalless draw by Corinthians

WHAT HAPPENED? Palmeiras were held to a goalless draw by Corinthians in a Brazilian league clash on Sunday. Towards the end of the game, Corinthians' Maycon de Andrade Barberan was sent off with a double booking for a dangerous high tackle on Endrick's knees while the Brazilian was on the move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick came on as a substitute for Palmeiras replacing Rony in the 86th minute of the game. Palmeiras are currently second in the Brazilian league, 10 points behind league leaders Botafogo.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid agreed on a deal with Palmeiras to sign Endrick last year after Los Blancos agreed to pay the player's €60 million (£52m/$64m) release clause, with €35m due upfront and a further €25m in add-ons. The youngster will join the Spanish giants once he turns 18 in 2024.